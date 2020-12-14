TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DoorDash Drops Sharply on D.A. Davidson Downgrade

Analysts at D.A. Davidson downgrade DoorDash on valuation concerns amid a runup in the stock.
Author:
Publish date:

DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report dropped sharply Monday after analysts at D.A. Davidson, the lone firm with coverage on the stock, downgraded the shares on valuation concerns amid a runup in the company's stock

The firm lowered its rating to neutral from buy following the stock's 72% pop since its debut last week. The firm raised its price target to $150 from $93 a share. 

"We believe DASH deserves a premium multiple due to its category leading scale, superior growth rate/market share gains, and early profit trends, but the stock's current valuation appears to leave little room for any performance hiccups in DASH's core biz over the next year (possible, in our view, due to increasing regulation and still elevated competition in Food Delivery) and perhaps gives DASH full credit for building out its promising-but-nascent grocery/essentials biz," said Davidson analyst Tom White. 

DoorDash shares fell 13% to $152.75 in trading Monday.

The firm sees DoorDash as being the clear leader and a share gainer in the U.S. online food delivery category and is showing promising early signs toward meaningful cash flow and profits over time. 

However, the stock's third-day closing price of $175 ashare values the company at about 13 times 2022 EV/sales, putting its multiple between 35% and 200% higher than the peak multiples of the company's peers including Grubub  (GRUB) - Get Report, Uber  (UBER) - Get Report and Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report

On Monday, shares of fellow recently public tech company Airbnb ABNB also dropped after an analyst at Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock to underperform also based on valuation concerns following a post-IPO runup of the stock.

Genor Biopharma Eyes Top Position Among Chinese Firms In Breast Cancer Drugs Category With Affordable Alternatives
INVESTING

Arvinas Nearly Doubles on Promising Cancer Drug Results

Incentive Stock Options
Sponsored Story

Incentive Stock Options: Everything You Need to Know

Alexion Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Achillion in $930 Million Deal
INVESTING

Alexion, Calyxt, Arvinas: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Wall Street Looks Ahead to the Second Quarter as Stocks Rise
MARKETS

Stocks Wobble on Fears of Renewed Covid Lockdowns

Boeing Invests $20 Million in Human Spaceflight Company Virgin Galactic
INVESTING

Is the Fall in Virgin Galactic a Buying Opportunity?

Cramer Live Dec. 14
JIM CRAMER

Why Jim Cramer Is Taking Profits in Stock Market Monday

2. Airbnb
INVESTING

Why Affirm and Roblox Postponed Their IPOs

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Downgraded at BMO, Price Target Raised to $185