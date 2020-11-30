TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

DoorDash and Airbnb Might See $30 Billion-Plus IPO Valuations

DoorDash is aiming for an initial valuation range of $29 billion to $33 billion, while Airbnb is reportedly looking for something fairly similar.
Author:
Publish date:

U.S. food-delivery leader DoorDash is aiming for an IPO valuation well above the valuation it received during its last funding round, and Airbnb is reportedly doing the same.

In a revised IPO filing published on Monday morning, DoorDash set an initial IPO price range of $75 to $85. That spells a valuation range of $29 billion to $33 billion after accounting for outstanding stock options, warrants and restricted stock units (RSUs) -- well above the $16 billion valuation the company received in a June funding round.

Separately, Bloomberg reports that Airbnb is aiming for an IPO valuation range of $30 billion to $33 billion. For comparison, the alternative accommodations leader was valued at just $18 billion in an April funding round -- when fears about COVID’s impact were running especially high -- and at $31 billion in a 2017 funding round.

DoorDash plans to list under the symbol DASH, and is looking to raise $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion by selling 33 million shares. At the midpoint of its price range, the company would be valued at 14 times its trailing 12-month revenue ($2.21 billion).

Airbnb plans to list under the symbol ABNB. At the midpoint of the valuation range it’s reportedly seeking, Airbnb would be worth 7.6 times its trailing 12-month revenue ($4.17 billion) and 6.5 times its 2019 revenue ($4.81 billion), which of course was unaffected by COVID.

DoorDash, which obtains nearly all of its revenue from the U.S., has been registering blistering growth since March. Its revenue rose 268% annually in Q3 to $879 million, while its marketplace gross order value (GOV) rose 246% to $7.25 billion.

In addition, whereas rival Uber’s  (UBER) - Get Report food-delivery operations are still generating substantial losses, DoorDash posted just a $43 million Q3 GAAP net loss, and would have been slightly profitable if not for one-time general & administrative (G&A) expenses. Moreover, the company generated $229 million worth of free cash flow over the first nine months of 2020.

Business for Airbnb still remains well below pre-COVID levels, but declines aren’t nearly as bad as they were earlier in the year. After recording annual declines of 42%, 72% and 50%, respectively, in March, April and May, Airbnb’s “gross nights and experiences booked” were down less than 25% during the following four months, with a 23% decline reported for September, as reported in Airbnb’s IPO prospectus.

Likewise, after generating substantial losses in Q1 and Q2 amid major bookings declines and numerous cancellations, Airbnb generated a $418.7 million operating profit and a $219.3 million net profit in Q3. Rebounding demand and major layoffs both played roles.

5 Issues Facing FAANG in 60 Seconds
INVESTING

Facebook and Google May Face 4 New Antitrust Lawsuits

Jetblue Flights
INVESTING

JetBlue Drops as Carrier Expects Sharper Revenue Decline

Bitcoin Ads Bash Banks As Fears Mount Over Sanctions Restricting Access To US Dollar Payment System
INVESTING

Bitcoin Climbs to New All-Time High

What to Watch Wednesday: Janet Yellen Testimony, Pepsico's Earnings
INVESTING

Biden Confirms Yellen as Treasury Secretary Nominee

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Drop as Wall Street Wraps Up Spectacular November

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour, NBA Star Steph Curry Set Shoe and Apparel Brand

jim-cramer_katherine-ross_2 (3)
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on the Markets, Nikola and Moderna

Slack Lead
INVESTING

Salesforce Deal for Slack Expected to Be Announced Tuesday: Report