Don't try to Guess When the Market Will Cool

With the stock market edging into overbought territory, TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre says it’s no time for investors to try and guess when things will cool off.

“There’s an old saying that overbought markets can become even more overbought,” Deporre said in Real Money. “That occurs quite often, but there always comes a time when things cool off, and some profit-taking and consolidation ensues.”

In fact, it’s impossible to accurately time when the indices will rest and it’s even more difficult to predict how the rest will occur.

The market recently "saw some rotational action, which is one way it deals with a market that is showing some signs of froth,” Rev Shark added. “One of the most notable rotations that occurred was a drop in financial stocks, while technology stocks and semiconductors did particularly well.”

Talk about an overbought market, however, can easily distract from the fact that this is a good market for stock pickers.

“There is some good momentum, although it is inconsistent, and there are some big moves in both directions on earnings reports,” Rev Shark noted. “There’s also a flood of small-cap earnings reports hitting before Nov. 15 that will be of particular interest to me.”

The key to navigating the market in the very short term is to focus on themes and sectors.

“We have had strong moves in groups such as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), crypto-miners and select biotech, semiconductor and growth names, but it shifts fast, and yesterday's winners can turn into today's losers very fast,” Deporre added. “My game plan is to keep things tight with most positions and to aggressively look for new buys.”

“Some of these will be very short term at this point, but I remain optimistic about technical setups into the end of the year.”