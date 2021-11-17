Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Give Thanks For Resiliency? Technical Analyst Says Markets Can Continue Higher
Give Thanks For Resiliency? Technical Analyst Says Markets Can Continue Higher
Publish date:

Don't Second Guess Gold

Real Money's Timmothy Collins spotted the recent breakout in precious metal.
Author:

Gold has had a rough year so far.  Over the course of 2021 alone the price of gold has fluctuated by nearly 12 percent of its peak value, moving within a band of roughly $250.

“Gold trades seem to be my nemesis. When I take them, they fizzle. When I don't, they run," Timothy Collins wrote recently on Real Money. "That's how it often feels for me, even if it's a slight exaggeration. Usually, it is just small wins and small losses when playing the commodity or miners. When I get the pattern, like I see on the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ, though, I will still play it.”

Exchange traded funds like  (GDXJ) - Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Report give investors exposure to precious metals without having to buy in directly. The price of this fund reflects the companies inside of it, all firms which are involved in the precious metals industry. This allows you to profit when gold goes up, while giving you a bit of distance from the extreme volatility of the underlying asset.

“We have a breakout today of a ‘V’-shaped price pattern," Collins wrote on Nov. 8. "Some traders may want to see a close over $45.50 to get long. As long as we don't get a big gap higher, I believe that is a perfectly acceptable approach. I see a resistance line being broken. This comes on the heels of the bullish crossovers in both the Full Stochastics and MACD indicators of two days ago. Those bullish divergences led the price move higher. We also saw the parabolic stop-and-reverse (PSAR) flip higher, as well. This pattern played out particularly well to start October and not half bad to end August, so there is a little history here giving us some guide. It is by no way perfect, but I don't want to second guess it.”

TheStreet Recommends

Cassava Sciences Lead
INVESTING

Cassava Sciences Stock Tumbles on News of SEC Investigation

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart Are Retail Winners Over Black Friday Weekend -- Moody's Analyst
INVESTING

Black Friday Deals Come Early For These Retailers

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING

Biden Urges FTC to Investigate Gasoline Price Gouging at the Pump

Facebook Metaverse Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Metaverse Will Have Multiple Winners Across Internet and Gaming, Says Wedbush

Visa Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday Feel Inflation Pinch

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Apple iphone
TECHNOLOGY

Apple to Offer Users Parts for At-Home Repairs

China Orders Baidu, Tencent to Perform 'Immediate Cleaning and Rectification' of Platforms
MARKETS

Baidu Stock Slumps As Tech Giant Cautions on Beijing Crackdown Hit to Ad Spend