Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again.

If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.

Still, any vacation taken right now will require some caution. Covid variant BA.5 is making the rounds with what some that have had it call a particularly nasty bite, and flight prices are still high enough (not to mention all the canceled flights, too) to seem distasteful.

If you prefer to plan out for the future rather than than take your chances in the maelstrom of germs and overpriced trips, there are some changes coming to Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report that you may want to be aware of before you secure any bookings for a future trip.

Shutterstock

What's Changing at Disney World?

If you're thinking about a Disney vacation for 2024, you may want to be aware that there will be quite a few closures that could keep you from some much-deserved pool time.

According to Disney Food Blog, there are a few hotel pools that will be unavailable in 2024 as they will be undergoing renovation.

If you're considering a stay at Disney's All Star Movies Resort, its Fantasia pool will be closed from January to April 2024. Those aren't months most people are thinking about going for a swim anyway, but considering Walt Disney World is in Orlando where it's often temperate even in the off months, it's good to be aware. The Duck Pond Pool will remain open, however.

The second pool to close is in Disney's Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter. Known as the Doubloon Lagoon pool, it features a slide that takes you down the jaws of a sea serpent, as well as clam-shaped water jets. It's a lot of fun to visit, but if you stop by between January and April 2024, it will also be closed for renovation, so you might wanna plan your next visit around those times if you want to experience its splendor.

The last pool closure to be aware of is at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. The Fuentes del Morro Pool will be closed the same months as the prior two pools for the same reason. Luckily, there are a total of five leisure pools, one in each village, so even if you do plan to go while this one is closed, you'll still have places to swim.

Disney's Constant Improvements

Disney continues to take chances on updating and innovating at its theme parks, and so far they continue to pay off for the company. Its famously expensive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel has been a success, paving the way for more luxury-priced offerings.

It's also working on its makeover of Splash Mountain, which has had its dubious themes taken from "Song of the South" called into question many times. It's currently being transformed into a ride based on the 2009 feature "The Princess and the Frog" called Tiana's Bayou Adventure.