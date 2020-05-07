Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A personal valet to President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus, a report says and the White House confirms.

The White House confirmed in a statement that CNN's reporting that a valet had tested positive was accurate.

The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very close to the president and first family. According to CNN, Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, and was subsequently tested for the disease again by the White House physician.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."



A White House source told CNN that the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited "symptoms" Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was "hitting the fan" in the West Wing.

Wall Street registered little reaction to the news, with stocks rising amid news that U.S. and Chinese negotiators could meet as soon as next week to discuss their trade agreement, and as U.S. jobless claims trended lower.

Trump earlier this week made his first appearance outside the White House in more than two months, visiting a Honeywell (HON) - Get Report factory in Arizona that has switched to making N95 masks and hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the president received negative feedback after not publicly sporting a mask.

