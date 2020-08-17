Domino's Pizza Adding 20,000 Employees at Many Levels

Domino's is adding 20,000 staffers. Revenue and earnings growth have been strong during the pandemic.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, the world’s largest pizza chain, on Monday began a hiring spree - 20,000 workers across numerous job functions.

“Domino's corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill more than 20,000 positions, including delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers,” the Ann Arbor, Mich., company said in a statement.

“In addition, supply-chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members, as well as [commercial driver’s license] drivers.”

The hiring reflects Domino’s strong sales and store growth, the company said.

"We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support.

"Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities."

The company and its franchisees employ some 350,000 people worldwide.

Domino's reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, helped by heavy U.S. pizza consumption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit totaled $118.7 million, or $2.99 a share, up from $92.4 million, or $2.19, in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet called for EPS of $2.24 a share in the latest quarter.

Domino’s Pizza posted revenue of $920 million in the second quarter, up from $811.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus was $914.6 million for the latest quarter.

Domino’s shares at last check were trading up 0.7% at $401.70. They have jumped 36% year to date. They've bounced 81% from their 52-week low near $221, set last August.