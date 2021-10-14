October 14, 2021
Jim Cramer Believes Domino's Should Rise on Street Lightning
Domino's Shares Lower as Q3 Revenue Lags Estimates

Domino's Pizza shares fell on Thursday after the pizza chain's third-quarter revenue and U.S. same-store sales lagged expectations.
Domino's Pizza  (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report shares fell on Thursday after the titanic pizza chain reported third-quarter revenue and U.S. same-store sales that lagged expectations.

Profit at the Ann Arbor, Mich., chain came in at $120.4 million, or $3.24 a share, up from $99.1 million, or $2.49 a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated $3.11 a share for the latest quarter.

Revenue registered $998 million, up 3% from $967.7 million a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.03 billion in the latest quarter.

Domino’s stock recently traded at $474.31, down 0.4%. The stock has jumped 21% during the past six months amid demand during the pandemic. It has slipped 7% in the past month amid concern about slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

The company said U.S. same-store sales dipped 1.9% in the latest quarter against an analyst forecast of an ascent of 1.7%. International comparable sales gained 8.8%, compared with the estimate of a climb of 8%.

“On a two-year basis," Chief Executive Ritch Allison said in a statement, "our U.S. same-store sales were up 15.6% over the 2019 baseline, with our international same store sales [rose] 15%.”

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer discussed his continued bullishness for Domino’s last week.

Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop put fair value for the stock at $410 prior to the earnings report, and he assigned the company a wide moat.

Dunlop cites Domino's "historical investments in 'anyware' ordering, a best-in-class e-commerce interface, and a mix that skewed toward delivery (55%), [even] before the pandemic." 

