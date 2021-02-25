TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Domino's Pizza Drops as Earnings Miss Estimates

Domino's stock dropped Thursday after the pizza chain reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Domino's fell on Thursday after the pizza chain posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates.

Domino's also declared a 21% increase in the quarterly dividend.

Shares of the Ann Arbor, Mich., company at last check dropped 8% to $334.90.

In the quarter ended Jan. 3 Domino's earnings rose 11% to $3.46 a share from $3.16 a share in the year-earlier period. 

Revenue climbed 18% to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion.  

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of $3.94 a share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

The revenue increase was driven by higher U.S. and international retail sales. Same-store sales in the U.S. grew 11.2% in the quarter, the company said.

The profit in the quarter reflected higher U.S. and international franchise revenue as well as higher supply chain volumes.

Offsetting the higher profit in part were higher performance-based compensation expense and professional fees, as well as COVID-related costs, including additional compensation and enhanced sick pay for frontline workers.

The board declared a dividend of 94 cents a share, payable March 31 to holders of record on March 15.

Domino's said it expects global retail sales growth of 6% to 10% as part of its new two to three-year outlook.

During the fourth quarter, the pizza chain repurchased and retired 567,807 shares.

On Feb. 24, the board authorized a new $1 billion share-buyback program. The plan replaced the $76.6 million remaining from the previous buyback program.

Free cash flow according to GAAP for 2020 was $504 million.

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
INVESTING

Don't Buy the Dip in Plug Power Just Yet

5 costco a katz : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Costco to Raise Minimum Wage to $16, Exceeding Some Rivals

Redfin Stock Pops on Stephens Upgrade to Overweight
INVESTING

Redfin Slumps Despite Quarterly Beat, Bullish Analyst Reaction

Closing Bell: S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Fresh Records; Dow Holds Above 20,000 Milestone
MARKETS

Tech Leads Stocks Lower as Bond Yields Jump on Inflation Fears

Airbnb COO Johnson to Step Down Before Expected IPO, Will Join Board in 2020
INVESTING

Here Are Airbnb’s Must-Know Chart Levels for Earnings

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Pandion, Twitter, Wayfair, SeaWorld

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
INVESTING

Pandion Therapeutics Doubles on Planned $1.85B Purchase by Merck

Esports Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

Esports Entertainment Soars After Citron Says GameStop Should Buy It