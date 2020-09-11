Domino's Pizza, Expedia: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes Domino's Pizza, Expedia, and Dave & Buster's.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, the country’s largest pizzeria chain, was upgraded by Cowen analyst Andrew Charles to outperform from market perform, lifting his share-price target to $450 from $445.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) - Get Report was upgraded by J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman to overweight from neutral. Brinkman also raised his price target on the recreational-vehicle company to $40 from $30.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Credit Suisse analyst Brian Russo, who also raised his share-price target on the audio streamer to $315 from $215.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft, who also lifted his share-price target on the entertainment giant to $163 from $128.

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral with a $138 price target by BTIG analyst Marvin Fong, who called the crafts retailer "one of the fastest growing and best run companies in e-commerce."

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Wedbush analyst Laura Chico, who lifted her share-price target on the biopharmaceutical company to $64 from $40.

Downgrade

Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report was downgraded by analysts at UBS to neutral from buy. UBS also raised its price target for the online travel company to $116 from $84.

Initiate Coverage

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report was initiated with a buy rating by Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan with a Wall Street high price target of $80 a share.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report is on the cusp of becoming a television-advertising heavyweight, according to Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who initiated the media-streaming platform's stock at overweight with a $215 price target.

Price Target Change

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) - Get Report had its price target raised by two analysts. Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull raised his one-year price target on the Dallas food and entertainment chain to $18 from $15, while Deutsche Bank's Brian Mullan raised his target to $30 from $28 following what he called a “largely positive" earnings call.

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report had its price target raised by two analysts. At Barclays, analyst Raimo Lenschow raised his target to $59 from $52, while BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman raised his to $63 from $57.

Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report saw its share price target lowered by several analysts who reacted to the messaging and collaboration platform's disappointing billings data. They include Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow, who lowered his price target to $31 from $38.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report: UBS analyst Patrick Hummel raised his one-year price target on the electric-vehicle producer to $325 from $160 on expectations that its upcoming Sept. 22 event will be “significant.” In particular will be the unveiling of new dry electrode battery cell technology that will fortify Tesla’s “cost and technology lead for several more years.”

Zumiez (ZUMZ) - Get Report saw its share price target raised to $35 from $33 by B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen, who affirmed his buy rating for the specialty retailer. The analyst said the company is "poised to take market share."

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report: Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss increased his price target on the software giant by $15 to $245 and maintained his overweight rating heading into what he estimates will be a 5-cent dividend increase in mid-September.