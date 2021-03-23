TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Dolphin Entertainment, Benitec, BioLife

Dolphin Entertainment, Benitec Biopharma, BioLife Solutions, Netflix and Genius Entertainment are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks fluctuated Tuesday as Federal Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their first joint appearance before a congressional committee.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Dolphin Entertainment | Increase 162%

Dolphin Entertainment  (DLPN) - Get Report more than doubled after the entertainment marketing company said it had formed a new division for non-fungible tokens. 

The division will be dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting NFTs both for Dolphin itself, as well as its film, television, music, gaming and technology clients.

2. Benitec Biopharma | Increase 84%

Shares of Benitec Biopharma  (BNTC) - Get Report shares blasted higher after the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report has a 5.2% stake in the genetic drug company. 

Benitec was founded in 2001 and went public in April 2020.

3. BioLife Solutions | Increase 6.9%

BioLife Solutions  (BLFS) - Get Report was rising after the maker of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues reached an all-stock deal to acquire Global Cooling and posted a fourth-quarter revenue increase. 

Benchmark analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $54.

4. Netflix | Increase 3%

Shares of Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report climbed after Argus analyst Joseph Bonner upgraded the streaming giant to buy from hold and said the company is "driving the future of entertainment." 

Bonner, who has a $650 price target on the stock, said Netflix was "now competing with the traditional Hollywood studios for viewers and top industry talent."

5. Genius Brands International | Increase 18.6%

Genius Brands International  (GNUS) - Get Report surged on reports that investors on social media are expecting news of a deal with Disney's  (DIS) - Get Report Marvel very soon. 

Earlier this month, the content and brand management company said it planned to announce a major deal with Marvel by the end of the month.  

