Dolly Parton Research Fund Backed Moderna's Covid-Vaccine Trial

Country singer Dolly Parton's research fund supported Moderna's clinical trial of a vaccine to fight covid-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Country music singer Dolly Parton's covid-19 research fund backed Moderna's  (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine candidate, which the company reported hit a 94.5% efficacy rate in a late-stage clinical trial, according to an academic report

According to a preliminary report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Parton is credited for her support of this vaccine trial, along with agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Moderna is the second vaccine to hit a key milestone in U.S. testing. 

Last week, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report said that its vaccine candidate was 90% effective in late-stage trials and that it planned to seek emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month.

A Number of Vaccine Candidates Are in Late-Stage Studies

If greenlighted by federal health authorities, Moderna's vaccine shot could go into distribution in December, making it one of the first covid-19 vaccines to go into distribution in the U.S.

Parton is said to have donated $1 million toward medical research against the coronavirus pandemic after hearing of “exciting developments” in the field, Reuters reported in April.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey also had donated $1 billion to relief programs related to the coronavirus.

Oprah Winfrey has donated more than $10 million of her personal wealth to covid-19 relief efforts, while other Hollywood personalities — including Justin Timberlake and Rihanna -- have also made contributions, The New York Times reported.

More than 11.2 million active cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. and 247,229 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins data.

