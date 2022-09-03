Dolly Parton Fans Will Love Her Howling New Line

Fans of the country star's iconic look now have a whole new way to show off their love of Dolly.

In an age filled with strife and conflict, there's one thing that everyone can agree on. Dolly Parton is a worldwide treasure. The 11-time Grammy Award winning country singer has harmonized her way into our hearts over the course of her illustrious career.

These days, Dolly can practically do whatever she wants and somehow it always turns up gold. Her hilarious love for the Mexican Pizza has inspired an upcoming TikTok musical about the beloved Taco Bell (YUM) menu item. She's even going to star in this marketing silliness -- and honestly, it looks like it's going to be delightful.

In 2020, at the height of the covid19 pandemic, Dolly's research fund was used to make the Moderna vaccine's clinical trial a reality. Let's be honest, after that move, if you read a headline titled "Dolly Parton saves the world", you'd believe it. I mean, she did save a kid's life that one time.

Dolly has found all kinds of creative ways to add her positive attitude to our everyday lives. In fact, she's even got her own theme park as a partnership with Herschend Family Entertainment (HFEN) . Since 1986, you and your family can pack your bags and experience the wonder that is Dolly.

Apart from gifting the everyday person with a more immersive Dolly Parton experience, she said she bought a share of the theme park company because she "always thought that if I made it big or got successful at what I had started out to do, that I wanted to come back to my part of the country and do something great, something that would bring a lot of jobs into this area." And she did just that. Dollywood has been expanding its features, attractions, staff opportunities, and audiences for generations now.

Now Dolly has made another business move that hits the 'wholesome' button in our brains. She's teamed up with Amazon (AMZN) to bring pet owners and Dolly Parton fans an adorable treat.

(DID SOMEONE SAY TREAT?)

Doggy Parton Opens Up Shop

It's no secret that Dolly is a fashion icon. The makeup, the voluminous hair, and the country-and-rhinestones aesthetic belong to this woman. And now they can belong to your pup, too! Introducing Doggy Parton, Dolly's new line of dog clothing, toys, accessories -- and yes -- even big, blonde wigs.

"Show your love for your fur babies with classic Dolly-inspired attire," the website boasts. I mean, who can say no to that? The goddess of yee-haw herself added in a statement, "'Puppy Love' was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair."

This partnership with SportsPet Designs and Amazon is easily the most adorable way to live your best Dolly Parton fandom life. And not only is it almost too cute to be real, the business also supports a good cause. According to the site, part of the proceeds support rescued animals at a rescue called Willa B Farms.

Get 'Em While You Can!

Unfortunately, a lot of the items have already sold out. Who could have seen that coming?! But hopefully the high demand means more upcoming supply -- and more proceeds going toward spoiling rescued pups. For the clothing, sizes for bigger dogs were the first to go. But if you're the parent to a smaller dog, you might still be able to snag a cute checkered shirt, vintage Dolly tee, or even a precious little cowgirl dress.

If you missed the wagon on this historic pet moment, don't be sad. You can head on over to the official Doggy Parton website and sign up for updates. Next time Dolly and her fabulous canine fashions ride into town, you'll be the first to know. After all, what do you work 9 to 5 for if not to get your pet the finest luxuries?