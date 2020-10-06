Dollar Tree Will Hire 25,000 Workers for the Holidays

Dollar Tree will hire 25,000 workers for the holiday season to help with management, stocking and more across Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report is the latest company with plans to hire substantial holiday-season help: more than 25,000 workers to meet an expected increase in demand.

The retail giant is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions across Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores as well as its U.S. distribution centers over the coming weeks.

The staff will help the stores provide "customers with great values this holiday season" in convenient locations,” Betty Click, chief human-resources officer of the Chesapeake, Va., chain, said in a statement.

Dollar Tree, operating more than 15,000 stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers, is offering "a broad range of open positions," she said.

It plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates. The distribution centers need management staff, equipment operators and warehouse associates.

The company joins a string of American retailers, including Walmart and Target in preparing for the holiday season, from Halloween this month through Christmas and New Year's.

Last month Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report said they were hiring 20,000 and 130,000 holiday workers, respectively, to cater to online orders and digital sales.

This holiday season is unlike any other after customers were locked down at home and stores were largely closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers largely turned to online shopping. Stores have gradually reopened.

Dollar Tree reported strong second-quarter results with net income of $261.5 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $180.3 million, or 76 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

Its revenue rose to $6.28 billion from $5.74 billion.

Shares of Dollar Tree at last check were up 2.3% to $92.06.