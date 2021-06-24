TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Lessons Learned from the Downfall of an America Retail Institution
Lessons Learned from the Downfall of an America Retail Institution
Publish date:

Dollar Tree Cut to Neutral as Piper Sandler Sees Rising Wages, Freight Prices

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgrades Dollar Tree on rising wages and freight prices. The shares are lower.
Author:

Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Report shares fell on Thursday after Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the discount retailer to neutral from overweight, citing inflation concern.

He cut his price target to $102 from $117.

Keith’s move is “based primarily on concerns of intensifying inflationary pressures from both freight and wages combined with core-DLTR's inability to pass through price increases, given its fixed $1-only price point,” he said.

“While management states its model has managed through inflation over time, core-DLTR’s [earnings before interest and taxes] margin has been under pressure the last two to three years.”

TST Recommends

He sees the inflationary environment lasting through 2022.

Dollar Tree recently traded at $98.81, down 2.6%. It has slumped 8% over the past six months.

Rite Aid Shares Drop After Forecast of Full-Year Loss

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value at $99.

“Management still expects Dollar Tree Plus and its combo stores to drive growth long term,” he wrote last month.

“We view the concepts favorably and think they should allow the company to leverage the strengths of each banner and its purchasing power.

“Still, we do not anticipate the benefits will include the development of an economic moat, considering the intense competitive environment.”

In other retail news, on May 27 TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer offered analyses of Nordstrom  (JWN) - Get Report, Urban Outfitters  (URBN) - Get Report and Dick's Sporting Goods  (DKS) - Get Report.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Warby Parker, the online/in-store prescription eyewear company, said it confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of its Class A common stock.

A confidential filing is often a prelude to a direct listing, instead of a standard initial public offering. 

Rite Aid Shares Tank on Reports FTC May Not Approve Deal With Walgreens
INVESTING

Buy the Earnings Dip in Rite Aid? Here’s the Support Level to Watch

Wall Street Looks Ahead to the Second Quarter as Stocks Rise
MARKETS

Dow Rises 300 Points on Recovery Signs and Infrastructure Deal

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle, made at the carmaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai, is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in the Guangdong province capital in 2019. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Marin Software, Tesla, Eli Lilly

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival Seeks to Have All Ships on the Water by Next Spring

Sports Illustrated Cover 012220
INVESTING

Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands and 888 Launch SI Sportsbook

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Jumps as Google Delays Getting Rid of Cookies

30 accenture vancouver Tada Images : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Accenture Higher After Earnings Beat, Guidance Raised

Hong Kong Stocks Complete Longest Losing Streak In 10 Weeks On Casino Slump, US Rate Outlook
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Big Buying Opportunities in Russell Rebalancing