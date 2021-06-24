Dollar Tree Cut to Neutral as Piper Sandler Sees Rising Wages, Freight Prices

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgrades Dollar Tree on rising wages and freight prices. The shares are lower.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report shares fell on Thursday after Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the discount retailer to neutral from overweight, citing inflation concern.

He cut his price target to $102 from $117.

Keith’s move is “based primarily on concerns of intensifying inflationary pressures from both freight and wages combined with core-DLTR's inability to pass through price increases, given its fixed $1-only price point,” he said.

“While management states its model has managed through inflation over time, core-DLTR’s [earnings before interest and taxes] margin has been under pressure the last two to three years.”

He sees the inflationary environment lasting through 2022.

Dollar Tree recently traded at $98.81, down 2.6%. It has slumped 8% over the past six months.

Rite Aid Shares Drop After Forecast of Full-Year Loss

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value at $99.

“Management still expects Dollar Tree Plus and its combo stores to drive growth long term,” he wrote last month.

“We view the concepts favorably and think they should allow the company to leverage the strengths of each banner and its purchasing power.

“Still, we do not anticipate the benefits will include the development of an economic moat, considering the intense competitive environment.”

