Dollar General Upgraded as Evercore Sees Attractive Valuation

Dollar General has 'gained customers and share since the pandemic' and the stock is cheap, Evercore says, upgrading the retailer.

Dollar General (DG) - Get Report shares rose Monday after an Evercore analyst upgraded the discount retailer to outperform from in line.

Shares of the Goodlettsville, Tenn., company at last check were up 4.1% at $195.50.

Analyst Michael Montani said the stock’s recent underperformance and discount valuation produce an attractive entry point for investors.

The company should "be able to drive top and bottom line growth ahead of the S&P over time," he wrote.

'Scarcity' Is the Name of the Game When Buying Stocks, Cramer Says

"DG is a solid executor and defensive growth compounder that gained customers and share since the pandemic while investing in multichannel, self-distribution, and stores to win profitable share," he said in an investors note.

Montani cautioned that the company is facing headwinds in 2021, "including challenging compares as COVID-fueled comps must cycle, transport costs inflate and wages rise."

But "company guidance is adequately conservative, and following mid-single-digit negative [earnings per share] revisions last week, meeting expectations should serve as a positive catalyst," the analyst said.

Last week, Dollar General posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, noting that same-store sales have fallen sharply in recent weeks as the broader economy continues to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Rise as Tech Gains Lead Wall Street Higher, Nasdaq Up 1.5%

"DG has consistently increased its household penetration over the past 12 to 18 months and should continue to do so after a February blip that likely reflects extreme weather," Montani said.

"Fresh rollout is proceeding ahead of pace, expanding the traffic-driving perishable offering and introducing produce selectively."

The analyst raised his base-case share price target to $220 from $205, as he believes "a premium valuation vs. the S&P is merited with a likely positive traffic inflection, share gain and initiative traction to bring the company’s long-term double-digit EPS growth algorithm into focus."

Rival Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report recently traded 1.9% higher at $110.16.

Montani also downgraded Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report to in line on Monday, saying the low-priced retailer aimed at teens and tweens "has enjoyed a recent run of outperformance."

Five Below shares were up 0.6% at $197.78.