Dollar General to Add 50,000 Workers as Demand Surges

Dollar General said it would hire as many as 50,000 staffers nationwide in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The discount retailer expects most of the new hires to be temporary but some will likely become full-time.

While plenty of companies are laying off workers thanks to the coronavirus, others are hiring amid torrid demand. Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) - Get Report is one of them - to the tune of 50,000.

“As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid Covid-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April,” the Goodlettsville, Tenn., company said in a statement.

Dollar General currently employs 143,000.

To be sure, the company expects most of the jobs to be temporary, but it does expect some of them to be hired full-time. It has grown its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015.

Dollar General has more than 16,300 stores in 45 states and 17 traditional distribution centers.

“[Our] customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s chief people officer, said in a statement.

“We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by Covid-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others.”

Additional retailers who plan substantial hiring include Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, with a target of 150,000; Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, with a target of 100,000; CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, with a target of 50,000; Seven & I Holdings’ 7-Eleven, with a target of 20,000; and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, with a target of 9,500.

