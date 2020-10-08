Dollar General Launches Popshelf - $5-or-Less - Stores - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Dollar General Launches Popshelf - $5-or-Less - Stores

Discount retailer Dollar General launches Popshelf stores to sell items priced at $5 or less.
Author:
Publish date:

Discount retailer Dollar General  (DG) - Get Report on Thursday said it launched a store brand, Popshelf, to sell items priced at $5 or less, largely targeting women customers.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn., company said it would sell a range of products, from health and beauty care to home-cleaning supplies to home decor, at its first two Popshelf locations in Hendersonville and Clarksville, Tenn., this fall.

Dollar General says the main target customers for Popshelf stores are female, located in diverse suburban communities, with total household annual incomes of $50,000 to $125,000.

Popshelf customers "will find a differentiated retail concept" offering "surprising deals" in non-perishable goods, Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General, said in a statement.

In recent years Dollar General has brought to its stores more items with wider profit margins, like holiday decorations and beauty products, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"[C]onsumer insights" prompted DG to open the Popshelf concept, which will give Dollar General more opportunities for growth, Chief Executive Todd Vasos said in the company statement. 

Averaging 9,000 square feet, the Popshelf stores will be bigger than Dollar General's regular stores. 

Merchandise will be regularly refreshed, and seasonal specials and limited-time items will be offered at prices and values exceeding consumers' expectations, the company said.

Dollar General plans to open Popshelf stores in some 30 locations in various markets by the end of fiscal 2021. Each Popshelf' is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

In August the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings , and boosted its share-buyback plans, as consumers shifted to discount retailers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic-related spending, which has shifted consumer needs to lower-priced, thinner-margin items, helped boost Q2 same-store sales 18.8%, Dollar General had said earlier. 

Shares of Dollar General were up 1.7% to $218.22 at last check.

Tags
terms:
EconomyRetailConsumer
Amazon Rivian Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Unveils First Electric Delivery Van Built With Rivian

Internet Television Streaming Service FuboTV Raises $55 Million in Latest Funding Round
INVESTING

FuboTV, Streaming TV Provider, Climbs in Trading Debut

United's Cleveland Hub Closure Is an Added Plus for Airlines as Industry Consolidates
STOCKS

The 12 Cheapest Places to Buy a House in America

How to Buy Penny Stocks (for Beginners)
HOW-TO

How to Buy Penny Stocks: The Risks and Rewards

Berkshire Hathaway, Auto Nation :'Mad Money' Lightning Round (3/31/17)
OPINION

Warren Buffett's Top 10 Dividend Stocks From 2016

What is a Furlough?
POLITICS

What Is a Furlough and What Are an Employee Rights?

Domino's Pizza Lead
INVESTING

When to Buy the Dip in Domino's After Earnings Miss

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
STOCKS

Airlines Shaky After Pelosi Rules Out Standalone Aid Bill