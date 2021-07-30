TheStreet home
Publish date:

Trump Must Show Taxes to House Ways and Means Committee, DoJ Says

DoJ ruling follows up a Supreme Court decision last year that his taxes be turned over.
Author:

Former President Donald Trump's income tax returns must be turned over to Congress by the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Justice ruled Friday. 

The DoJ cited U.S. code giving congressional tax committees broad rights to receive tax information from the U.S. Treasury.

"The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information. Under section 6103(f)(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the committee," the Justice Department said Friday. 

The ruling comes as the House Ways and Means Committee made a request to see Trump's tax returns.  Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that his returns and other financial records had to be turned over.

While the code states that congressional committees must prove that the request for information serves a "legitimate legislative purpose," it also states that the executive brand (Trump's White House) must assume that the legislative branch is acting in good faith when it requests his taxes. 

Trump was the first U.S. President in decades not to disclose his tax records before assuming office. He repeatedly said during his presidency from 2016 to 2020 that he would release his returns once an audit of his taxes was completed. 

Last month there were media reports that the Trump Organization, Trump and its chief financial officers are expected to be charged with alleged tax-related crimes. 

Allen Weisselberg, the CFO, is expected to face charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes on fringe benefits from the company, including school tuition, according to the Wall Street Journal.

