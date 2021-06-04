5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics
Stocks were climbing Friday as tech stocks surged and investors took heart from positive U.S. jobs data.
Here are some of the top gainers Friday:
1. DocuSign | Increase 15.2%
DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report rose after the provider of electronic signature solutions reported a narrower fiscal-first-quarter loss on 58% higher revenue.
The results, and the company's revenue outlook for the fiscal second quarter and full year, were stronger than Wall Street analysts had estimated.
2. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 3.5%
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report continued to advance as the energy company joined other meme stocks such as GameStop (GME) - Get Report and BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report that have attracted the interest of retailer investors.
The company received a lot of attention on Stocktwits, a popular community of individual investors.
3. Senseonics | Increase 42.2%
Senseonics (SENS) - Get Report shares surged after the medical technology company, which at one time was labeled a meme stock, said it saw positive results from a study evaluating the accuracy and safety of its next generation continuous glucose-monitoring system.
4. Five Below | Increase 5%
Shares of Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report jumped after the kids-focused discount retailer swung to a first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss and some analysts were bullish on its growth prospects.
Revenue of $597.8 million at the Philadelphia company nearly tripled from a year earlier and beat the estimate of $553.4 million.
5. Asana | Increase 8.5%
Asana (ASAN) - Get Report soared after the work-management platform reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue.
The adjusted loss was 21 cents a share, while analysts expected the company to report an adjusted loss of 27 cents. Revenue of $76.7 million beat the FactSet consensus estimate of $70.1 million.