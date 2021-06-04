5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics

DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics, Five Below and Asana are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were climbing Friday as tech stocks surged and investors took heart from positive U.S. jobs data.

Here are some of the top gainers Friday:

1. DocuSign | Increase 15.2%

DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report rose after the provider of electronic signature solutions reported a narrower fiscal-first-quarter loss on 58% higher revenue.

The results, and the company's revenue outlook for the fiscal second quarter and full year, were stronger than Wall Street analysts had estimated.

2. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 3.5%

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report continued to advance as the energy company joined other meme stocks such as GameStop (GME) - Get Report and BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report that have attracted the interest of retailer investors.

The company received a lot of attention on Stocktwits, a popular community of individual investors.

3. Senseonics | Increase 42.2%

Senseonics (SENS) - Get Report shares surged after the medical technology company, which at one time was labeled a meme stock, said it saw positive results from a study evaluating the accuracy and safety of its next generation continuous glucose-monitoring system.

4. Five Below | Increase 5%

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report jumped after the kids-focused discount retailer swung to a first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss and some analysts were bullish on its growth prospects.

Revenue of $597.8 million at the Philadelphia company nearly tripled from a year earlier and beat the estimate of $553.4 million.

5. Asana | Increase 8.5%

Asana (ASAN) - Get Report soared after the work-management platform reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue.

The adjusted loss was 21 cents a share, while analysts expected the company to report an adjusted loss of 27 cents. Revenue of $76.7 million beat the FactSet consensus estimate of $70.1 million.