TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics

DocuSign, Clean Energy Fuels, Senseonics, Five Below and Asana are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were climbing Friday as tech stocks surged and investors took heart from positive U.S. jobs data.

Here are some of the top gainers Friday:

1. DocuSign | Increase 15.2%

 DocuSign  (DOCU) - Get Report rose after the provider of electronic signature solutions reported a narrower fiscal-first-quarter loss on 58% higher revenue. 

The results, and the company's revenue outlook for the fiscal second quarter and full year, were stronger than Wall Street analysts had estimated.

2. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 3.5%

Clean Energy Fuels  (CLNE) - Get Report continued to advance as the energy company joined other meme stocks such as GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report that have attracted the interest of retailer investors. 

The company received a lot of attention on Stocktwits, a popular community of individual investors.

3. Senseonics | Increase 42.2%

Senseonics  (SENS) - Get Report shares surged after the medical technology company, which at one time was labeled a meme stock, said it saw positive results from a study evaluating the accuracy and safety of its next generation continuous glucose-monitoring system.

4. Five Below | Increase 5%

Shares of Five Below  (FIVE) - Get Report jumped after the kids-focused discount retailer swung to a first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss and some analysts were bullish on its growth prospects. 

Revenue of $597.8 million at the Philadelphia company nearly tripled from a year earlier and beat the estimate of $553.4 million.

5. Asana | Increase 8.5%

Asana  (ASAN) - Get Report soared after the work-management platform reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue. 

The adjusted loss was 21 cents a share, while analysts expected the company to report an adjusted loss of 27 cents. Revenue of $76.7 million beat the FactSet consensus estimate of $70.1 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Fuels Rises, Caught Up in Meme Stock Trading

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Nears Record High and Tech Shares Lead After U.S. Jobs Data

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Group Drops Following Cowen Downgrade

Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Earnings Dip in CrowdStrike? Let’s Look at the Chart

AstraZeneca Provides Cautious 2017 Guidance
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Relapse, Death in Breast Cancer Patients

Biogen Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, CEO Departure
INVESTING

Biogen Higher as Investors Await FDA Decision on Alzheimer's Drug

MongoDB Stock Drops Despite Several Price-Target Hikes
INVESTING

MongoDB Jumps as Quarterly Report Prompts Bullish Analyst Remarks

AMC Lead
INVESTING

AMC CEO Adam Aron Pitches 25 Million Share Sale; 'Ape Army' Stands Firm