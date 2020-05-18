Global Dividend Payouts Could Plunge by Nearly $500 Billion in 2020 As Coronavirus Hammers Corporate Profits - Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson said its worst-case dividend forecast sees global payouts falling by $490 billion from last year, but north American stocks could hold up well against their international peers.

Global dividend payouts could fall by nearly half a trillion dollars this year, Janus Henderson estimated Monday, as companies move to preserve cash and shore up their balance sheets amid the developing coronavirus crisis.

Janus pulled its regular 2020 dividend forecast, even after first quarter payouts from companies around the world rose 3.6% to a record $275.4 billion. The investment group now sees a best-case scenario -- based on announced or expected dividend cuts -- where payouts fall 15% to $1.21 trillion this year, or a broader $490 billion decline under its worst-case scenario to just $933 billion.

“This downturn does look likely be very steep, but the support from governments and central banks has been on an unprecedented scale, which we can only hope will make any recovery swift," said Ben Lofthouse, co-manager of global equity income at Janus Henderson. "Dividend suspensions are inevitable due to the sudden, unprecedented halt in economic activity in many countries."

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks bluechip companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 years, has largely under performed that broader market this year, falling 19.1% since December 31 against an 11.8% decline for the S&P 500 and a 4.8% gain for the Nasdaq.

S&P 500 companies are on pace to see a 12.1% decline in first quarter profits, according to data from Refinitiv, to a collective share-weighted total of $312.9 billion. That figure is likely to balloon to around -42% over the three months ending in June, pegging the second quarter total at just $194.6 billion.

North American dividends are likely to hold up better than counterparts in Europe and the United Kingdom, Janus said, even as companies measure the public relations impact of shareholder payouts against government rescue packages. In that respect, Janus said, north American companies are more likely to reduce or suspend share buybacks than cut or scrap dividend payments.

"In many cases changes to dividend policies reflect the inability to predict when things return to ‘normal’, but a new factor is the consideration of the relationship between government support and company behaviour. In some cases, dividend changes, along with executive pay moderation, are an acknowledgement or even requirement that shareholders should be part of society’s Covid-19 response," he added.

Tech, healthcare and consumer staples stocks are likely the safest plays in a market where dividends are expected to decline, Janus said, while banks, economically-sensitive industrials and consumer discretionary stocks are more vulnerable.

"The impact of the crisis on dividends will spread into 2021, which is now likely to see lower payouts than expected before the pandemic," Janus said. "Even so 2021 is likely to see dividend payments from a number of sectors resume, provided the growth in virus cases has peaked, the current government enforced lockdowns end, and the global economy starts to function and recover."