December 2, 2021
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
Is the Market Trading in the Same Pattern It Followed Before the Dot-Com Bubble Burst?

Last week's four-day inverse close is grabbing attention from active market players and historians.
The U.S. stock market is showing some of the same trading patterns that were evident before the internet bubble burst in 2000, a new analysis argues, with two major indices trading inversely regularly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJLA and Nasdaq Composite COMP have closed in opposite directions — with one being up and the other down at close — in four consecutive trading sessions before Thanksgiving, with only a single percentage point difference in their returns. 

Such a divergence is extremely rare, according to Mark Hulbert, who makes the argument over at Market Watch that it deserves scrutiny, and is similar to a pattern seen in the weeks leading up to the March 2000 dot-com bubble burst

Since the Nasdaq was created in 1971, that bifurcation has only occurred in 22% of trading sessions.

On average, there is such a divergence once every five sessions, so last week's four-day run has grabbed attention from active market players and historians.

In the weeks leading up to the March 2000 dot-com bubble burst, more than half the trading sessions saw the Nasdaq and Dow mix closes, according to Hulbert.

