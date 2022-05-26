Disneyland Wants Your Help on an Important Decision

Disney strives to overwhelm the senses when you step into its parks.

There’s the thrill rides, and bright colors wherever you look. You’re never far from a jaunty tune at any Disney park (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report.

The company’s parks, including Disney World, Disneyland and EPCOT, even have their own signature scents, including Pirate Water and Polynesian Paradise.

There’s also plenty to eat, as anyone who’s ever brought a hungry child to one of the parks can attest.

Sure, there’s the basics like hot dogs and pretzels, but Disney’s parks whole thing is about going the extra mile to make special memories that should hopefully keep you coming back for years.

Disney’s Parks Have Signature Food

Disney has parks all over the world, and each one has its signature dishes.

Some are staples, and some are limited time treats, and Disney fans have long ranked their favorites.

Some swear by the "Star Wars" Land Blue Milk, others love the Fruit and Nutella Waffle Sandwich at the Magic Kingdom’s "Sleepy Hollow" Inn.

And now Disney is about to reintroduce an old favorite for the summer, with a few new twists.

And one of these twists is that you would get to vote on exactly what the new treat will look like.

What Treat Do The People Get To Vote On?

We don’t need to tell you that June 6 is National Churro Day. Everyone knows that.

To celebrate this beloved holiday, Disney is offering limited-time churro flavors that will be available at Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs and California Churro at Downtown Disney District, from June 6 through June 12.

You can vote now through May 29.

Shutterstock

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images

So What Churros Flavors Are We Talking About Here?

Here’s what you can vote on. Choose wisely, as the fate of National Churro Day, if not summer itself, depends on you!

Here’s what you can vote on for Sunshine Churros at Disney Springs

Double Chocolate Churro: This churro is rolled in chocolate sugar coating and drizzled with milk chocolate sauce.

Golden Dragon Churro: The general manager of Sunshine Churros created this twist of a Blue Ribbon Corn Dog, which is rolled in Panko crumbs with a sriracha mayo drizzled over the top.

Peanut Butter Lovers: This is rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with milk chocolate and peanut butter sauce and topped with peanut butter candy pieces.

Here’s what you can vote on for California Churro at Downtown Disney District

Caramel Apple Churro: This churro is rolled in apple sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Mint Chocolate Churro: Rolled in chocolate sugar and drizzled with milk chocolate and mint icing and sure to satiate any sweet tooth.