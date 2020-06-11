Disney to initiate reservation system to control crowds, maintain social distancing at Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report said Wednesday it’s planning to re-open its California theme parks in July.

The company said in a blog post it will reopen the original Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on July 17, the 65th anniversary of the park’s opening. Disney said its California Adventure park will reopen on the same day.

“Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance,” the company said in a blog post.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian will reopen July 23, "pending government approval."

Downtown Disney, the adjacent shopping district outside the park gates will begin reopening on July 9.

Events that draw large groups, such as parades and nighttime lighting displays will "return at a later date." Character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, the company said.

Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs resorts last month. It has set proposed dates to reopen its Walt Disney World parks in Florida in early July.

Shares of Disney fell $1.71, or 1.4%, to $122.18 in regular trading Wednesday. The stock fell $1.18, or 1%, to $121 in after-hours action.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of Disney theme parks around the world beginning earlier this year, crushing revenue at one of the entertainment giant’s key business operations.

Disney posted mixed results in its second-quarter earnings release last month. The company’s management estimated that the total impact of Covid-19 on its parks, experiences and consumer products segment operating income was $1 billion in the latest quarter.

