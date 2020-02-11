Disneyland Raising Prices; Some Tickets to Cost More Than $200 a Day: Reports

Disneyland is expanding the types of tickets it sells as it moves to keep parks generating cash.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report is raising prices at its Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The company is moving to a five-tier pricing structure, that charges more for days that are more popular with visitors such as weekends and holidays, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today reported.

Prices for one-day park-hopper tickets good on any day will rise to $209. Such tickets allow visitors to switch from the original Disneyland to its California Adventure theme park at will. A single-day pass for one or the other of the two parks will rise to $154 from $149, the Times reported.

Prices for single-park tickets on less popular days, such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March, will remain $104 a day.

Walt Disney World prices rose for some annual passes, USA Today reported, with the premier annual pass rising from $1,219 to $1,295 for non-Florida residents.

Last week, Disney posted better-than-expected earnings for its December quarter, helped by the strong performance of its direct-to-consumer video offering, Disney+.

Disney reported earnings of $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.86 billion. Analysts were expecting Disney to report earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $20.79 billion.

Disney+ and the company’s other DTC offerings generated $3.99 billion in revenue during the quarter with 26.5 million subscribers. Analysts were expecting the company to report Disney+ subscriptions of 20 to 25 million.

Disney still expects to have between 60 million and 90 million DTC subscribers by the end of 2024.

Shares of Disney fell $1.58, or 1.1%, to close at $141.01 Tuesday.

