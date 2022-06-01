Disneyland Joins Disney World in Doing Something You Won't Like

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks have been big on change lately.

Some of this was to be expected in light of the covid-19 pandemic. So fans weren't too phased by the slow rollout of events they missed while they were on pause, like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

But the time spent with its doors closed clearly gave Disney time to think about some of its operations. By the time it reopened its parks, prices for some tickets had gone up -- hardly a surprise, since the cost of admission has steadily increased over the years.

Disney also has yet to unfreeze its annual pass program, except for its lowest-tier Florida-resident-only pass. This has been an unpopular choice with those who are used to the perks that being an annual passholder brings.

But perhaps the biggest change was the introduction of the Genie+ program, which replaced the complimentary FastPass program people had used since its 1999 launch.

While the regular version of Genie is free to use via smartphone, Genie+ is a paid service. That did not go over well with visitors who for decades were used to using FastPass for free.

And now, another service is about to wink out of existence, making it seem harder than ever to enjoy a visit to Disney in the way we've been used to.

What's Changing at Disney Now?

In August 2021, Disneyland launched a service called the Magic Key program. Starting at $399 and ranging up to $1,399, this gave keyholders confirmed access to the park for most days of the year.

Considering that tickets have sold out due to reduced capacity at Disney's parks after post-pandemic changes, this was a desirable option.

But now Disneyland has stopped selling all of them, Theme Park Insider reports.

"A Disneyland spokesperson said that existing Magic Key holders would be given a renewal opportunity when their passes expire, starting later this summer," the post says. "But the spokesperson said that details on those renewals were not yet available."

Possibly to offset the upset this change will surely elicit, Disneyland said it would be offering a discount on tickets for California residents starting on June 13 and lasting through Sept. 15.

The tickets include a visit to Disneyland or Disney California adventure for three days Monday through Thursday, which will cost $249, compared with the Park Hopper cost of $309.

If you'd like to visit on a weekend, the price goes up a bit but is still discounted. The cost is $299 for the three-day resident pass, which saves you $60 off the Park Hopper price of $359.

But keep in mind that the discounted tickets are subject to park reservations being available. So you'll likely need to get up to battle the other park goers to ensure you can get access in the first place.