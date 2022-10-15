Disneyland Hikes Ticket Prices (Not Good News for Disney World)

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., faces higher admission prices, which does not bode well for Disney World in Florida.

Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services.

Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.

People who track costs are noticing some higher prices at the grocery store and other retailers, and even theme parks have been boosting prices. Disney's (DIS) Walt Disney World is contributing to inflation as it raised the price of its Genie+ service by keeping the base price at $15 but introducing a variable pricing system that could raise the price as high as $22 during the month of October. Those prices are subject to change in the future.

Disneyland Resort's Genie+ service will cost more than Disney World, as the company increased the price from $20 to $25 per day and also began variable price system, Theme Park Insider reported, which could make it more expensive on more popular days.

Disney

Disney Theme Park Food and Drink Prices Have Increased

Disney World also recently increased the prices of food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages where served. Most increases were small like 20 cents more for Columbia Harbor House chicken strips, 30 cents more for a Casey’s Corner Walt’s chili all-beef foot-long hot dog, 50 cents more for a Pecos Bill cheeseburger and in certain cases, $1 more, such as for Crystal Palace house-made white sangria. The Be Our Guest Enchantée Champagne Brut Bottle price was one of the higher increases as its price rose from $79 to $85.

Disney World's price increases seem to follow increases at the Disneyland Resort in August, which included increases of 40 cents more for a bottle of Coke, 50 Cents more for a Dole Whip and a dollar more for a turkey leg at $12.99, according to wdwnt.com.

However, to be able to enjoy a cheeseburger, turkey leg or bottle of Coke at a Disney theme park, you need to first get into the park. The lowest price ticket to enter Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom is $109 on a low-demand date, while guests will pay $164 for a high-demand date. usually those days are Saturdays during the summer and on some holidays.

Disneyland Admission Prices Rising

Disneyland Resort's admission price to enter either iconic Disneyland or California Adventure is remains as low as $104 (five bucks lower than Disney World) on a low-demand date for a one-park, one-day ticket, but Disney on Oct. 11 spiked the admission for a high-demand date up to $179, which is 9% higher than the previous highest ticket price of $164. Remember, that's higher than the September Consumer Price Index increase.

Anyone who wishes to visit both Disneyland Resort parks in a day on a one-day Park Hopper are going to pay a little more than before for the privilege of seeing both Disneyland and California Adventure. The least expensive one-day Park Hopper on a low-demand day rose from $164 to $169. The high-demand price for a one-day hopper is $244.

These price increases at the Disneyland Resort don't bode well for Disney World prices as recent history has shown that price increases for food, beverages and tickets at Disneyland have led to similar price increases at Disney World shortly thereafter.