Disneyland Adds Something Special For 'Encanto' Fans

There's been quite a bit of conversation about Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report impact on society as times have changed over the decades. From princesses that need saving to true love being the solution to any and everything, some of the concepts that the beloved animation studio once held high just don't feel right anymore.

One really cool thing about Disney, however, is that it listened to what its fans were saying, and it did something about it. 2013's massively popular "Frozen" depicted the main love story as a bond between two sisters, leaving the romance between Anna and Kristoff as a side plot.

And surely hearing Elsa tell her sister, "You can't marry a man you just met" in the first "Frozen" made fans smile and realize that Disney had chosen to align itself with the modern age.

Disney has continued to evolve its storytelling and messaging since, and it keeps getting better. If you haven't discovered the pure joy that is Disney's award-winning "Encanto," you might want to take the time to do that before you make your next pilgrimage to Disneyland, because it'll make the newest thing you'll see there all the better.

Is "Encanto" Coming to Disneyland?

"Encanto" has been a massive hit since its November 2021 debut, inspiring everything from obsessive TikToks to deep dives into its themes of family expectations and the passing down of generational trauma.

Its fire continues to burn today, especially since its Academy Award Win for Best Animated Feature--so it's a shock to no one that it's being worked in at Disneyland.

Theme Park Insider reports that "Encanto" will make three appearances to start. The first will be at the classic It's A Small World ride, where you'll find an "Encanto" themed projection show playing after the sun goes down. Naturally, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is in it so everyone can sing along.

Next, if you're dying to take a picture with Mirabel herself, now you can. Disney's latest heroine can now be found in Frontierland's Zocalo Park, so put on your best embroidered dress and go get a selfie with her.

Lastly, "Encanto" will also be seen in the Main Street Electrical Parade, which returns to Disney's streets on April 22 after its Covid hiatus. If you want to see it, keep an eye out for the grand finale float at the end. And if you really miss the parade and don't want to wait another moment for its return, watch this to tide yourself over.

Will There Be More Encanto Coming to Disney Parks?

Considering the massive popularity of the movie, you can bet on it. These additions, while welcome, feel of the quickly-added variety, but no doubt Disney is brewing something behind the scenes on a much larger scale.

And while there's not a dang thing wrong with that, let's just dive into our imaginations and say that fans would pretty much have a complete joy meltdown if they could actually go inside the Casa Madrigal during a park visit. And what if the tiles actually danced when you did? Add a gift shop where you can buy Mirabel's beautiful embroidered blouses and skirts, and Disney will pretty much have yet another home run.