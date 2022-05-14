Disney Brings Back Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks draw thousands of guests each day to enjoy rides on various attractions and watch an array of entertaining shows.

Visitors to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida or Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in the spring and summer months can experience long waits in lines to get on rides such as Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean or even Peter Pan's Flight.

At Disneyland and Florida's Disney Hollywood Studios, guests can often find the longest lines on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge rides Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

When not walking to various lands in certain parks and standing in long ride queues, guests can take timeout to sit down and relax while watching a show, often a musical variation of Disney animated film or a review featuring various Disney characters. It's also a good way to give children a rest from a tiring day around the park.

Disney World features live music in Epcot's American Gardens Theater, which offers the Garden Rocks Concert Series during the International Flower & Garden Festival through July 4.

Animal Kingdom at Disney World in April announced that it will debut the "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond" musical stage show this summer, which is a retelling of its "Finding Nemo - The Musical" show which was first staged in 2007. The show incorporates many of the songs from the original "Finding Nemo" musical -- including "In the Big Blue World" and "Go With the Flow," as well as amazing puppetry and live performers.

Disney

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., has some big changes coming as Disney announced on May 9 that "Tale of the Lion King", an imaginative adaptation of "The Lion King," would open at the Fantasyland Theatre beginning May 28 in an all-new presentation.

The production will be led by a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands, who share the tale of how lion cub Simba becomes king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion.

Nearby theater-side Troubadour Tavern also will offer new menu items inspired by the show beginning May 28.

The opening of "Tale of the Lion King" coincides with Disneyland Resort's Celebrate Soulfully that honors Black heritage and culture, as well as its observation of Black Music Month in June.

Disney's California Adventure also observes Celebrate Soulfully from June 1 through July 4, featuring daily live music performed by Philly Phonics, an a cappella vocal group singing tunes from the 1920 to today, and Five & Dime singing 1920s and 1930s tunes.

"The Lion King"-inspired musical show replaces the "Mickey and the Magical Map" stage show ran at the Fantasyland Theatre from 2013 to 2020, before being halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disney first announced in December that "Tale of the Lion King" would return to the Disneyland Resort after a limited run at California Adventure from June 2019 to September 2019.

Shows with other popular Disney characters that were staged at the Fantasyland Theatre previously, include "Disney Princess Fantasy Faire" from 2006 to 2012 and "Snow White: An Enchanting Musical" from 2004 to 2006 among others.