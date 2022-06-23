Disneyland Brings Back a Beloved Nighttime Event

While there's a lot of appeal to spending your summer afternoon at a theme park, no one can deny that as temperatures climb, good spirits fall.

The kids that were so thrilled to get to the park and ride all the rides in the morning have gone from being excited to grumpy and tired (unlike the parents trying to keep up with them, who were often feeling the latter emotion much, much sooner).

It's the reason why folks are often happy --and relieved--to see night come, if only to get a break from the heat, perhaps settle down in a restaurant, and take in a nighttime show or some fireworks from a comfortable vantage point.

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for their nighttime fireworks celebrations. But when covid hit and the parks shut their doors, the displays were put on hold along with the rest of what the park had to offer.

As Disney has slowly reintroduced its events, each has felt like something more special than ever before for parkgoers long missing the most wonderful place on Earth. The "Disneyland Forever" celebration returned to parks in April 2022, much to the delight of those who had missed it.

And now another beloved nighttime celebration is making a comeback, this time at Disneyland.

Disneyland

Disney Fireworks Coming Your Way

Disney has announced via its Disney Parks blog that it will be bringing back not one, but two evening fireworks events this season.

The first, "Believe ... in Holiday Magic," is a beautiful nighttime spectacular that features classic Christmas songs such as "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Joy To The World," and "Silent Night."

Originally premiered in Anaheim in November 2000, the show ran faithfully up until covid took it out of commission in 2020. If you plan to visit Disneyland this holiday, be sure to plan ahead so you can catch it at the right time (the time of the performance for this season has not been officially confirmed yet).

The second lightshow to look out for will take place at Disney California Adventure on Paradise Bay. Called "World of Color -- Season of Light," this show also uses classic Christmas songs, but uses famous moments from Disney and Pixar films as well to inspire those sparkly holiday magic feelings.

Originally opened in 2010 simply as "World of Color," the show has since evolved to its new name as well as a slate of new songs, including "Baby, It's Cold Outside" by Michael Bublé and Idina Menzel, "O Tannenbaum" by Pentatonix, and "Wizards in Winter" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Times are also not confirmed for the return of this show, although it's run between November to December in the past, so since it's a holiday show that timeframe may still stand once it makes its comeback.