Disney World Reports No Covid-19 Outbreaks Since July Reopen

Disney World (DIS) - Get Report worker unions and Florida public-health officials said safety measures implemented at Disney World has not made it a coronvirus hot spot since it reopened in July, a media report says.

“We have no issues or concerns with the major theme parks at this point,” Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, which includes Disney World, told The New York Times.

The resort has not seen coronavirus outbreaks among workers or guests amid lower than anticipated attendance. Disney said that Floridians made up about half of attendees since the reopening.

New safety measures at Disney World included wearing masks instead of the previously allowed neck gaiters and bandannas as face coverings.

“Data shows that Disney World opened responsibly; we didn’t cause a surge,” Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, told the paper.

Disney did not mention how many Disney World employees tested positive for coronavirus since the reopening.

But covid-19 cases were few, according to Eric Clinton, the president of Unite Here Local 362, which represents some 8,000 attraction workers.

With Disney citing the success of its safety procedures in Florida, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was pressured to reconsider reopening the California theme parks.

The two-park Disneyland Resort supports 78,000 jobs, according to a report issued by California State University, Fullerton.

Newsom wants theme parks in California to remain closed until state counties report less than one daily new coronavirus case per 100,000 people and a less than 2% positivity rate for tests.

Over 15,000 workers (20% of the workforce) have been laid off at Disney World since the pandemic hit the U.S.

Walt Disney parks and products’ revenue for the last quarter declined 85% to $1 billion, according to a report released in August, while segment operating results decreased to $2 billion.

Over 2,900 covid-19 new cases were reported on Friday by Florida’s Department of Health, bringing the total cases in the state to 728,921.