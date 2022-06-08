Disney World Popular Favorite Returns

One of Disney World's most popular rides is returning on June 29.

Traveling around Walt Disney World Resort's 27,000 acres often requires guests to carefully plan transportation choices to arrive at their destinations in a timely manner.

Disney World's Monorail provides guests with a highway in the sky on three lines, the Express Line, Epcot Line and the Resort Line. The Express Line transports guests to stops at Magic Kingdom transportation and ticket center and at Magic Kingdom. The Epcot Line travels to stops at Epcot transportation and ticket center and Epcot.

The Resort Line stops at Magic Kingdom transportation and ticket center, Magic Kingdom, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Many Ways to Travel at Disney World

Disney World's complimentary bus service for hotel guests transports visitors to the four theme parks, two water parks and Disney Springs. Bus service details are on the My Disney Experience App.

Guests at certain Disney Resort hotels can also hop on the Disney Skyliner gondolas which connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and the International Gateway at Epcot to Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort, Pop Century Resort and Riviera Resort.

Water transportation is also available for guests wishing to take a ferry instead of the Monorail from the transportation and ticket center to Magic Kingdom or maybe hopping on a Friendship Boat that travels on World Showcase Lagoon between Epcot's Canada and Morocco Pavilions or between Mexico and Germany Pavilions.

Water taxis are offered from certain Disney Resort hotels to select theme parks and Disney Springs. Guests can travel on boats to the Magic Kingdom from Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds, Wilderness Lodge Resort, Polynesian Village Resort, and Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Disney Resort guests staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Yacht Club Resort and Beach Club Resort can hail water taxi service on Friendship Boats to Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Many of Disney's hotels and resorts are within walking distance of the theme parks as well. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are a relaxing walk from Boardwalk Inn, Yacht Club, and Beach Club, while guests can also stroll to Magic Kingdom from Grand Floridian, Polynesian Village and Contemporary Resort.

Aside from all the free modes of transportation offered around Disney World, guests may soon opt to pay for convenient personal vehicle services other than a taxi cab trip. Disney previously offered such personal transportation services to guests before the covid-19 pandemic shut down both the theme parks and these services. The theme parks closed because of covid on March 15, 2020 and began reopening on July 11, 2020.

Popular Ride is Returning

One of the victims of the covid pandemic, a Disney and Lyft ridesharing partnership called Minnie Vans, is returning to the nearly 47 square miles of Walt Disney World Resort on June 29, Disney Parks Blog reports.

The personalized car service rides usually cost from $20 to $50 to travel around Disney World, according to Mouse Hacking, and can be secured by using the Lyft ridesharing app.

Minnie Vans, which are Minnie Mouse-themed vans or SUVs driven by Disney Cast Members, travel to all four Disney World theme parks, two water parks, Disney Springs, Fantasia Gardens, all Disney hotels and certain partner hotels. Guests can also order an Accessible Minnie Van on the app and all vehicles come with two complimentary car seats.