Disney Gives People Another Big Reason to Visit Hollywood Studios

People fork over the increasingly expensive cost of Disney vacations for a variety of reasons: To enjoy the adrenaline rush of a fun ride on Space Mountain on a romp through the Haunted Mansion, watch their kids bubble with joy as they wait in line for Big Thunder Mountain, or even relive their own childhood days in the most magical place on Earth.

Naturally, it would be a missed opportunity not to serve up a menu every bit as delightful as the rest of the Disney experience.

And while surely no one would mind a simple hot dog and an order of hot fries considering the seemingly-endless feast of fun laid out before them, Disney just isn't into that kind of low-key approach.

The Orange Blossom shake looks like a LOT. Disney

Disney Has An Insane Sweets Menu For This Spring

If the sight of fancy sweets turns you into a living heart-eye emoji, you should prepare yourself for what you'll find if you plan to visit Hollywood Studios anytime soon, because as of March 2, it has eight new desserts on its menu.

The Orange Blossom shake, served up at Hollywood Scoops, is basically a stoner's fantasy come true.

A creamy, citrusy milkshake with an actual doughnut on top of it, melded to the top with a bed of whipped cream. You're gonna be in a sugar coma after you finish this off, and you're gonna like it.

But if that doesn't take you out, move on to the Trolley Car Café for a chocolate-covered apple with adorable Mickey ears and a coating on peanut butter crunch on the outside. Fruit is healthy, right?

Go ride a few rides to work off your sugar rush, then journey over to Rosie's All-American Café for a S'mores Cupcake, which consists of a fudge-stuffed cupcake topped with graham cracker buttercream, toasted marshmallows and a teeny tiny chocolate bar.

I Just Gained 5 Pounds Reading That, But Keep Going

"Beauty and the Beast" fans have to carve out time for a special visit to Catalina Eddie's to try what might be the most Instagram-worthy dessert on this list: An edible rose made of dark chocolate mousse that's so beautiful you really will hesitate to eat it.

Gilded chocolate-covered cocoa nibs are nestled at the center, too.

The ABC Commissary has two enticing new desserts on offer as well. A mint chocolate chip cheesecake and a tropical tart are both available there, and both look like they would be a really good time.

But if neither of those stoke the fires of your hunger, believe it or not, there are still two more options. PizzeRizzo will serve you a Strawberry Cheesecake Cannoli that looks absolutely bliss-inducing if you stop by and pay them a visit.

And finally, if you were that kid that looked forward to those magical moments where you got to inhale a Pop Tart, the Banana Fudge Lunch Box Tart is for you.

It's stuffed with peanut butter and chocolate fudge and topped with banana fondant, banana chips and colored sprinkles. It's like the grown-up sophisticated version of that nostalgic old snack. And seriously, who wouldn't want to eat that?