Disney World Finally Moves Past Its Darkest Days

At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, people found themselves in an unexpected frenzy. With the uncertainty of what was to come, resorts, restaurants, offices, universities, schools, businesses, and parks all closed down, anticipating the worst. Once more information was released, these establishments began putting new protocols in place in order to maintain business.

This happened with Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parks, which began with closing resorts in Paris, Florida, and California, issuing the following statement.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month."

Disney also announced plans to suspend all departures on its Disney Cruise Line through the end of March and instructed its employees to begin working from home, but continued operating its hotels at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris a few days later, when they were closed after the announcement about the parks.

Disneyland, though, remained closed for over a year and Disney World for about four months. Once the theme parks reopened in July 2020, strict protocols were put into place for their guests.

Today, two and a half years after covid hit the U.S., Disney finally seems to be inching back to normal.

COVID-19 Warning Sign at Walt Disney World GREGG NEWTON/Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

Disney World Alters Its Protocols

When Disney parks first reopened in July 2020, various protocols put into place to protect the safety of its guests. Adults and children alike were instructed to complete mandatory temperature checks, wear masks both indoors and outdoors, and maintain physical distancing around the parks.

Those who tested positive while staying at the Walt Disney World were asked to quarantine in either an area styled like a frontier campground or other available Disney hotels.

Disney also implanted a max capacity in certain locations to ensure people will able to maintain social distance.

This was part of Walt Disney World's attempt for a "phased reopening," which meant with compliance to covid-19 safety protocols, the theme parks could eventually reopen completely with lesser restrictions, creating a semblance of what it was like pre-covid.

Now, after a long series of changes over the course of 2022, Disney World has announced its altering its covid-19 safety protocols.

Temperature Checks at Disney World Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

WDW Magic reports that the covid signs present at the parks since their reopening have been taken down as well as the hand sanitizer stations, signaling that the parks are coming close to a return to normal operations.

However, as of now, it has not removed covid-19 disclaimers on its website, and it is unclear if it will do so in the future.

Despite these changes, guests who intend to visit the famous resorts will still be required to complete a covid-19 liability waiver when making a reservation. And while max capacity is back again, the numbers are not as high as they were pre-covid (which Disney announced would be the case earlier this year).