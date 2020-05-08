Disney World's Restaurant Complex Set for Phased Reopening May 20

Walt Disney World will begin a phased reopening Disney Springs, its restaurant and entertainment area, on May 20.

Walt Disney World will begin a phased reopening of Disney Springs, its restaurant and entertainment area, on May 20, but Disney’s (DIS) - Get Report theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

“Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members," wrote Matt Simon, vice president for Disney Springs, on the official Disney Parks Blog.

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase,” Simon said.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Walt Disney were rising 2.68% to $108.40 in premarket trading Friday.

Disney earlier this week said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland on May 11 but attendance would be limited and guests will have to wear masks and be subject to temperature checks.

Attendance at Shanghai Disneyland will be limited to less than 30% of the 88,000 guests per day it can hold normally, CEO Bob Chapek told investors.

"We are going to open up far below that to have our training wheels on," Chapek said.

Entry to the park, which has been closed since late January due to the coronavirus outbreak, will require reservations.

Report said tickets for Shanghai Disneyland's reopening have sold out.

