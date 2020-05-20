NBA Could Resume Season at Disney World in Orlando

The NBA reportedly is considering resuming its season at the Walt Disney World facility in Orlando, Fla.

The NBA could be checking into the Mouse House, as Disney's (DIS) - Get Report Walt Disney World facility in Orlando, Florida, reportedly is "a clear frontrunner" as a site for the National Basketball Association to resume the 2019-20 season.

The entertainment giant has begun re-working some of its hotel spaces for housing the NBA, Yahoo Sports said Wednesday, and work has been done at the Wide World of Sports Complex in anticipation of hosting the NBA and possibly Major League Soccer.

Disney shares were climbing 2.3% to $116.94.

Yahoo cited sources at Disney saying that "we are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion. It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season."

There are still hurdles to cross, the source said, "but we are preparing as if that is the case."

Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Smith said on Twitter that "I'm told from an NBA source: 'Finishing the season at Disney isn't a done deal. But the fact that it is a private property and controlling access can be done far easier than other proposed sites is something we consider to be heavily in Disney's favor. That's very important.'"

The coronavirus pandemic has shutdown most sports due to quarantine and social-distancing restrictions.

News of the NBA's possible return began circulating Tuesday when the New York Times reported that Orlando and Las Vegas "are still vying for games," and the league is mulling having teams hold training camps at their practice facilities before heading off to game sites to resume the season.

The UFC recently began holding mixed martial arts events in Florida after the state began lifting lockdown restrictions.

The WWE has had televised shows without fans from its center in Orlando after Gov. Ron DeSantis said professional wrestling was an essential business.