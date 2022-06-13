Disney World Brings Back Its Fanciest Restaurant

Disney’s real world experiences aren’t just slowly returning to the pre-pandemic normal. In some cases, the House of Mouse has used the forced pause necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 to rethink a few things, and to see if there’s any areas in which it can top itself.

All of Disney’s (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks and experiences closed down shortly after the March 2020 outbreak, and the company cautiously began reopening last year as vaccines began rolling out.

It is still taking it slow in many ways, as Disney didn’t bring back the the Main Street Electrical Parade in Disneyland or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular until a few months ago, and it only recently reinstated the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue! at Disney World this month.

With the re-opening of the Western-themed Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, Disney has taken a moment to revamp and update the Wild West-themed show, updating the story and scenery for modern times while staying true to the spirit of the show.

Now Disney has announced that one of the fanciest jewels in its portfolio will be making its long awaited return in July, and the company has revamped it to make it more luxurious than ever.

What Restaurant Is Disney Bringing Back?

Guests of Disney World who are super fans of the Disney Experience often elect to stay at the Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, a luxury hotel located within the park.

There are plenty of nice restaurants located at the Grand Floridian, but Disney fans and Florida foodies generally consider Victoria & Albert’s to be the finest.

The restaurant opened in 1988, and has since won a number of accolades, including the AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000, the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star since 2018, the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional, amongst others. Victoria & Albert’s is one of only 26 restaurants in the United States to have both a AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards.

Shutterstock

The restaurant closed in March 2020, but it will officially reopen on July 28. Advance Dining Reservations will be available starting on June 20, though as the Disney Tourist Blog notes, it’s a bit unclear what time reservations will be ready.

But Disney isn’t just bringing the beloved restaurant back. It’s planning on making it fancier and more award-worthy than ever…and also more expensive than ever.

Liu Xiaojing/Visual China Group via Getty Images

What Improvements Is Disney Making To Victoria & Albert’s?

Victoria & Albert will relaunch with an updated menu, as well as a new dining room.

According to WDW News Today, “The newly reimagined dining room brings guests into a Victorian-styled setting with murals and wall coverings that showcase a timeless elegance and subtle inspirations of a whimsical garden. For a more intimate evening, the private Queen Victoria’s Room or the coveted Chef’s Table with a front-row seat to the culinary masterminds at work may be the option for you.”

There will be more than 500 wine pairings available, selected by on-staff sommeliers. The Chef’s Tasting Menu is set to feature Colorado Lamb with pickled blueberry and violet mustard as well as Wagyu A-5 Miyazaki with sauce romesco and potato rösti. Guests with a sweet tooth can look forward to the Spectrum of Chocolate, an ombré featuring specialty sourced chocolates with accents of buttermilk, Grand Marnier, and vanilla.

The new dishes were dreamed up by a team led by Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers, who has been working at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2006.

As Disney Tourist Blog points out, guests are expected to dress in semi-formal to formal attire “that respects the restaurant’s elegant and opulent aesthetic.” And “unlike other Signature Restaurants, the dress code at Victoria & Albert’s is actually enforced.”

The Tourist Blog also speculated that the improvements are a sign that Disney won’t rest until Victoria & Albert wins one of the biggest honors the food world has to offer: a Michelin star.

“Disney is laser-focused on V&A’s receiving Michelin recognition in the new Florida guide and most of its changes have been made to that end.”

But this elegance comes at a cost, as the price of a luxurious night out at Victoria & Albert is set to increase substantially. According to Disney Tourist Blog, a prix-fixe menu will start $295.00 per per person, and optional wine pairings start at $150.00 per person. “This is up from $185 per person at the time of closure for the prix fixe menu, and $250 with wine pairings…as opposed to $445 now.”

So good things come to those who wait….and save their money, apparently .