Skip to main content
How Last Year's Weather Impacts Food Prices Today
How Last Year's Weather Impacts Food Prices Today

Disney World Brings Back a Popular Favorite

Transportation at the 27,000-acre resort is important.

If you've ever been to Disney World, you'll know how crucial it is to plan transportation.

Between six parks and 25 resorts on more than 27,000 acres, even a day in which you carefully plan every move and ride can get hard on the feet very quickly.

Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks have a number of transportation options for getting to and from the the rides. 

While driving down the Interstate 4 is how most people first get there, there are also regular and free buses between the parks and different hotels. Guests of hotels like the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney's Wilderness Lodge also have access to a water ferry.

For those who like to travel through the air, there is also the Monorail and the Skyliner gondolas that take guests to the entrances of the park.

While that can seem like a lot of different options, most are geared towards larger groups. Prior to the pandemic, Disney had partnered with Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report for a private ride service with the cute name Minnie Vans.

The concept is not particularly different from ordering a Lyft ride but the cars with red and white polka dots soon became a beloved park sight.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The Minnie Vans Are Finally Back

While the Minnie Vans were one of the last Disney services to be reinstated post-pandemic, some fans have reported seeing them outside park gates earlier this month.

On Thursday, Disney Parks confirmed that the vans would be coming back on their TikTok account.

"It really works! Minnie Vans connected by @Lyft are rolling back in this #Summer at #DisneyWorld," Disney Parks wrote without providing a concrete date for when the service would resume.

Driving Is Getting Expensive. Will The Minnie Vans Be Too?

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have been through the roof for the last couple of weeks. 

While down from last week's high of $4.33 a gallon, Friday's price of $4.234 is still nearly double what it was a year ago.

Dedicated Disney fans calculated that around 2020, a Minnie Van ride started at a $15 base pick-up rate and from $2.75 to $3.00 to subsequent mile for what would average around $30-$35 for a ride between a park and a hotel.

While details on the Minnie Van fare have not even been mentioned by Disney Parks, it seems unlikely that the cost of a ride will get any cheaper. 

Between gas prices and regular inflation, those looking for budget options may be better off taking the free Disney buses.

McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Brings Lunch to Breakfast (Take That Wendy's)

By Veronika Bondarenko
Ukraine Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
PYPLSAPGF

PayPal Has a Unique Band-Aid to Help Ukrainians Under Russian Invasion

By Luc Olinga
Jack Dorsey Elon Musk Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTRGOOGL

Tesla's Elon Musk and Block's Jack Dorsey Go At It On Twitter

By Vidhi Choudhary
car theft sh
PERSONAL FINANCE
FTSLAHMC

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

By Samanda Dorger
Photo of 20-dollar bills with text overlay that reads "What Is Free Cash Flow?"
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Small Caps Lead KL
INVESTING
LICYONDSDELYS

10 Small-Cap Stocks That Still Look Intriguing

By Brian O'Connell
Darkened photo of a tall office building with text overlay that reads "What Are Retained Earnings?"
R

What Are Retained Earnings? Definition, Examples & Importance

By TheStreet Staff
FedEx and UPS Hope to Deliver On Time as Stocks Extend Santa Rally
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/25: Dave & Busters, Micron Technology, Walgreens

By Scott Rutt