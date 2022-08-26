Disney World Adds an Exciting New Event

If there's one thing that Disney (DIS) parkgoers know for sure, it's that there's no shortage of things to do when they pay a visit. Between the different parks, all the rides (and all those long wait times), and countless places to eat and drink, you need a week-long vacation to even begin to scrape the surface.

Disney also seems to tirelessly update its properties to further ensure that by the time you come back to visit again (well, those of you without annual passes or that aren't local, that is), there will be something new to see, do, or eat.

From its ambitious Epcot project "Journey of Water" based on "Moana" to its overhaul of Splash Mountain to a ride based on the 2009 feature "The Princess and the Frog," Disney fans have lots to look forward to in the way of new rides and attractions over the next few years.

Add in all the fun stuff Disney+ subscribers get to do for Disney+ Day on September 8, and one can't help but admire just how focused the company is on making sure that its guests are having a good time.

Of course, doing all this means people need to take breaks to fuel up with food and drink, and Disney is on top of that too. If you enjoy all the magical food and shopping experience that Disney Springs has to offer, you may want to note that there's something new coming to its stylish steampunk-inspired restaurant and bar The Edison.

Disney

What's New At Disney Springs?

For those not already familiar with it, The Edison is themed after the Roaring Twenties era and its celebratory air of modernity and change. It's packed to the roof with what Disney calls industrial gothic decor (or, in modern terms, Insta-worthy).

Warm wood and burnished metal dominate the eatery, and its known for serving up cocktails that would pair very well with debauchery, such as its classic Sazerac and its signature bourbon & whisky concoction "The Tesla."

But there's food too, of course. The menu also offers flawless-looking craft meals that would appeal to just about everybody, from candied bacon appetizers to an indulgent triple voltage chocolate cake.

The Edison also utilizes its space for lots of events that look like great fun, from mixology classes to big decadent celebrations. Its newest addition is a cocktail experience that, quite frankly, was made for folks who love to post super aesthetic photos and videos on their social media feeds.

Called the Porthole for Two, this highly visual cocktail is served up in what looks like a massive, flat canteen that looks like a gigantic flask, reports Disney Food Blog. It also contains fruits like strawberries, apples, pears, and blueberries, as well as aromatics such as cinnamon sticks.

The Edison recommends that guests who want to try out the experience make a reservation in advance, as naturally such a chic experience will be highly desirable and may often sell out.