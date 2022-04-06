Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Raises Bar for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

Walt Disney has advantages that other cruise lines simply can't compete with, and Disney Wish takes full advantage.

To attract family customers, the Mouse House competes with the two biggest cruise lines operating in the U.S.

Walt Disney does family entertainment better than any company in the world. It can use its incredible array of intellectual property to drive people to its movies, streaming network, theme parks, and, of course, its cruise ships.

The company can use Pixar and the Mickey Mouse family of characters to bring in the little ones while children of all ages enjoy Star Wars and Marvel. Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report doesn’t have to rely only on the entertainment it offers; it can make those offerings, well, more entertaining, by liberally theming everything to characters so many people love.

That gives the company an edge over Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report when it goes after families.

The Mouse House doesn’t offer just state-of-the-art entertainment, dining, and relaxation on its cruise ships. It throws in a ton of intellectual property through everything from themed areas to shows, character meet-and-greets, and, of course, events.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival may offer just as many bells and whistles (maybe more) on their ships. But they can’t deliver Mickey Mouse, Elsa from "Frozen," Darth Vader, or even a single Avenger. That’s an advantage Disney truly understands and it’s leaning heavily on that advantage with its soon-to-be-delivered new cruise ship, Disney Wish.

Shutterstock

What Disney Magic Is on the Wish?

Disney has not skimped on the IP on its newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, which begins sailing in July. It offers both treats inspired by “Inside Out” as well a picnic-style experience with the characters from ‘Frozen” as well as immersive shows featuring Disney princesses, villains and heroes.

“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” Disney creative executive Laura Cabo said in a news release. “When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways.”

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets offers a very Disney take on a candy store/gelato shop.

“This brightly colored wonderland, designed to resemble the control center inside 11-year-old Riley’s mind where her emotions guide her through everyday life, will feature sculpted figures of the film’s five main characters and glowing Memory Orb light fixtures,” the company shared.

The shop will offer nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, with daily gelato specials in combinations like peanut butter pretzel and white chocolate raspberry.

“Signature treats inspired by the film will include colorful cupcakes that evoke the five emotions -- Joy (lemon), Sadness (blueberry), Disgust (pistachio), Anger (red velvet) and Fear (bubble gum) -- and chocolate Memory Orbs filled with sweet candy remembrances. Specialty macarons and cake pops will also be offered."

Disney will also be offering a unique experience from the "Frozen" universe.

"For the first time ever, guests can join their favorite 'Frozen' friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a premium entertainment experience specially designed for families with children ages 3 to 12," the company shared.

"At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff like never before and delight in live musical performances of beloved songs like 'Let It Go,' 'Fixer Upper' and 'In Summer.'"

This added-fee event will include a picnic lunch, and children will receive an assortment of gifts and keepsakes, including a reversible troll plush, themed picnic blanket, and custom Nordic-style mandolin, "which they’ll need for a special “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People” strum-and-sing-along with Kristoff."

Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf’s Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.

Disney Offers Things Royal Caribbean and Carnival Can't

Disney's biggest advantage comes from its IP. Royal Caribbean, which used to partner with DreamWorks, but has dropped that affiliation, and Carnival, which offers a Dr. Seuss "Cat in the Hat" breakfast on some sailings, simply can't compete.

Wish may not be as large as Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas or offer as many activities as Carnival's Mardi Gras, but it makes up for that with its themed character-based offerings.

"Disney Cruise Line is combining innovative design and technology to create the next generation of family entertainment venues aboard the Disney Wish: Grand Hall, Luna, and Hero Zone. These imaginative environments will come to life with immersive storytelling and interactive shows that put families front and center as they play a part in the magic," according to Disney.

Grand Hall will include a number of character-based events, including a Disney Princesses meet-and-greet as well as a game show, and a fairy godmother-based show.

Luna will also offer a number of unique experiences including:

Villains Game Night is a game show where guests will attempt to answer Disney trivia questions amid the jeers and sneers of nefarious Disney bad guys.

Disney Songbook, a take on karaoke

Finally, Hero Zone will offer "the Incredi-Games, a high-energy game show featuring an elaborate obstacle course of over-the-top physical challenges, each inspired by the dynamic characters of Pixar’s 'The Incredibles.'

"And an event for little kids, Jack-Jack’s Incredible Diaper Dash, will offer terrific tots the chance to compete for the coveted title of Diaper Dash Champion as they speed-crawl across a 20-foot track amid the cheers (and chuckles) of family, friends and adoring fans."

Disney Wish begins sailing July 14 from Port Canaveral, Fla.