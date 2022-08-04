Skip to main content
Uber, CVS, and Ford: What to Watch
Disney Welcomes Back a Beloved Halloween Event

After two years on hold, a very special party is finally back.
Each year Disney  (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report holds the famous Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom. The much-loved event has been on hold the past two years due to covid precautions, but for those of you waiting, good news: It's back!

The event returns for select nights from August 12 to October 31 and boasts a ton of Halloween activities and food, including Disney's Not-So-Scary Spectacular fireworks show, a Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular which is a celebration at the Cinderella Castle stage, a Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween parade with a ton of fan-favorite Disney characters, and the Cadaver Dan's Barbershop Quartet.

 There will also be trick-or-treating throughout the park and Disney encourages you to come in costume (while observing some specific guidelines, of course).

What's most important about the Halloween Party is the food, because Halloween is all about candy and treats. This is your guide to the absolute best food for you to enjoy while you explore the park.

What To Eat At Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party

Firstly, Mars Wrigley  (MNBP) , the signature sponsor of the event, is providing treats for the Halloween Party so everyone can enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the Magic Kingdom. 

Disney is also holding a Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant which allows you and your family to watch the Spectacular fireworks show while eating sweets and sips. The restaurant boasts chocolate-dipped strawberries, cupcakes, cheeses, and other tasteful delights created by the master pastry chef. There is even a Pistachio White Chocolate Crunch Bar. Mouthwatering! You can check here for the event dates. Advance reservations are highly recommended for this popular spot!

You can experience an amazing evening at the Be Our Guest Restaurant featuring delicious French-inspired food and enjoy a candlelight dinner at Cinderella's Royal Table. You can check here for the event dates. 

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies will have a Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake for the Halloween occasion which is a milkshake with green apple whipped cream and a sour apple straw. It will also have a Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone which is sweet corn and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped which a candy corn chocolate bow.

At Casey's Corner, you can grab a Pain and Panic Hot Dog which has sweet and spicy onion relish and sriracha mustard with cheese-flavored snacks, which will be available during the Halloween Party. You can also enjoy Winifred's Elixir of Youth which is a black tea slushy with kiwi foam and a Winifred chocolate piece. 

At the Golden Oak Outpost you can find the Spellbinding Fried Pie, only available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which has buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and blue cheese wrapped in flaky dough with a candy eye on top. Another Halloween Party exclusive is located at the Ice Cream Cart near the Haunted Mansion with a Chilling Chamber Pop which has chocolate crumbs, cherry buttercream and chocolate pearls. Plaza Ice Cream Parlor has a Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich and so does Liberty Square Market. You can also find delicious and Halloween-exclusive treats at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café and at the Sleepy Hollow.

Find all of these treats and more at the Magic Kingdom Park between August 12 and October 31 to make the most of your Halloween adventure!

