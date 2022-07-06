Disney Has a Unique Summer Answer to Taco Bell, Chipotle

This new invention seems to be made to be posted on social media.

When most talk of dessert tacos, the mind goes directly to the frozen treat known as Klondike Choco Tacos -- the childhood summer treat was invented in the 1980s and has been a regular both in suburban corner stores and, thanks to a decades-long partnership with Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell, on the chain's menus in the 1990s and 2000s.

The customer often goes wild for the concept of putting something sweet in between two pieces of shell and calling it a taco. The latest to try it is Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, who recently showed off its Watermelon Dole Whip Taco: watermelon-flavored ice cream between two slices of actual watermelon.

"It’s a WATERMELON DOLE WHIP TACO," Disney Food Blog wrote in a tweet. "Whip Watermelon piled high on a slice of fresh watermelon from Swirls on the Water.

Some chocolate chips are also sprinkled on top for good measure.

The dessert is not part of Disney's permanent offerings but regularly makes it reappearance at some parks in the summer.

A Short And Yummy History Of The Dole Whip

Originally invented by Dole (DOLE) (you've heard of it from the pineapples) in 1984, the Dole Whip developed a cult following in large part due to a partnership with Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report.

As the sponsor of the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland's Adventureland, Dole first served it there before popularity led it to bring the Dole Whip to other parks.

While the pineapple flavor is the most iconic, Disney regularly brings back flavors such as watermelon, lemon, cherry, and mango. The dessert has such a strong fanbase that Disney sells everything from "Citrus Swirl Mickey Ear Hats" to Dole Whip pins, t-shirts, and plush toys.

"Since the dessert’s mid-80s inception, Dole Whip demand has been consistently high, with lines longer than some Disney rides," Beejoli Shah wrote for Bon Appétit in 2017.

So Why The Taco?

While some balk at the idea of messing with a classic, new variations allow many chains to both manufacture and maintain excitement around their product.

The dessert taco is another thing that's beloved in American food culture. Certain fans have been clamoring for the Choco Tacos ever since Taco Bell took it off its menu in 2015. (It made a brief reappearance in February 2022.)

Notorious for its lack of desserts, Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Report has previously experimented with cinnamon-dusted dough fritters known as Buñuelos and a Mexican chocolate milkshake before the plans were scrapped.

Back in May, Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said that "dessert is an area where we see opportunity" but has not committed to anything as specific as a dessert taco.

For Disney, the taco is a good choice since it looks impressive and is easy to carry around while touring the park. Fans also go wild for the concept every time it is brought back in the form of the Dole Whip.

What Else Has Been Going On At Disney?

While Disney World reopened earlier than Disneyland due to Florida's right-wing approach to the pandemic, both parks were hit hard by the pandemic-related closures of 2020.

Recovery would take place over the next two years and was largely a gradual process. While rides reopened almost immediately with certain limits, certain shows as well as buffets and fine-dining experiences are only now being brought back due to the high number of required staff.

That said, the parks have fared quite well as many turned to them as a way to enjoy themselves after months of being cooped up. While attendance fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020, it's been more or less back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 so far.