Disney Tests Something Disney World and Disneyland Fans Would Love

Getting into a Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park isn't as easy as it used to be these days.

First there's the fact that you can't buy an annual pass right now, something that has upset many a once jolly passholder.

With a reduced attendance limit enforced to offer a more "comfortable park environment," whether or not you'll get to go on the days you want to go is a roulette spin.

Then there's the Magic Key program, which granted sure access to the park for an annual fee. But Disney stopped selling passes for it in June 2022, and has not announced when the option will return or if it will return for those who did not already subscribe to the service.

Lastly, there's Disney's introduction of the Genie+ program, which also ruffled a lot of feathers as it took the formerly free FastPass program and put a price on it.

But one Disney park location is testing a solution that just might ease some of the stresses of all these current situations. And if it works, you just might see it at a park near you very soon.

Image source: Walt Disney.

What is the New Feature Disney Is Offering?

To cope with the mounting upset growing from park visitors who are unable to reserve the days they want to visit, Disneyland Paris has introduced a new waiting list system.

This was reported by Twitter personality Scott Gustin, who mentions the information came from DLP Report, which reports Disneyland Paris news.

As the tweet details, if a date you'd like to visit the park is already full you can add your name to a waiting list for the day in question. You'll get an email to confirm that you've been added to the list.

Should you decide that you want to cancel the request, it's as easy as opening the email and clicking the cancel request option at the bottom.

If the date you requested becomes available, however, you'll automatically be confirmed and notified.

A system like this would be a welcome addition to the U.S.-based parks, where currently those who travel to visit have to cross their fingers and hope for the best when it comes to getting the dates they want.

While Disneyland and Disney World have not announced they will adapt the waiting list system just yet, it makes sense that they would do so as a way to keep their visitors happier.

In the meantime, both parks have been busy introducing new changes as well as slowly reintroducing things that were put on hold during the first year of the pandemic, including the Main Street Electrical Parade, the Forever Fireworks Spectacular, and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

EPCOT also has a newly introduced "Guardians of the Galaxy" themed ride that opened on May 27, which early reviews describe as "intense."

And hey, if you can't get into your park of choice on the day you want, you can always roll over to the Galactic Starcruiser hotel, if you have 5K to drop, that is.