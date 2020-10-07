Disney Urged by Activist Loeb to End Dividend, Boost Disney+ - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Disney Urged by Activist Loeb to End Dividend, Boost Disney+

Activist investor Dan Loeb urged Disney to permanently suspend its dividend and boost content production for streaming service Disney+.
Author:
Publish date:

Dan Loeb of activist investment firm Third Point called on Disney  (DIS) - Get Report to permanently suspend its dividend and use those funds to beef up its offerings on the Disney+ streaming service, a media report says.

In a letter to the Burbank, Calif., company's board that was reviewed by Bloomberg, Loeb said the $3 billion the company pays out annually would be better spent on content production. 

“Beyond bringing additional subscribers onto the platform, increased velocity of dedicated content production will deliver several knock-on benefits spread across your existing base including elevated engagement, lower churn, and increased pricing power," Loeb said, according to Bloomberg. 

Third Point holds less than a 1% stake in Disney after opening a long position in the entertainment giant due to its bullishness on its streaming service. 

Disney's most recent dividend payment was 88 cents a share in January. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to close its theme parks and torpedoed its movie release schedule, Disney suspended its biannual dividend payment. 

Disney paid a dividend for 64 consecutive years through 2019.

Last month, Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy due to streaming strength

“Disney is succeeding in the land-grab phase of direct-to-consumer and has the most clear path to successfully transitioning its general entertainment programming and content production businesses into a globally scaled, vertically integrated streaming entertainment leader,” analyst Bryan Kraft wrote in a commentary.

The firm also raised the company's price target to $163 from $128. 

Disney shares at last check rose 1.6% to $122.91. 

Disney is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells DIS? Learn more now.

Slack Sneakers Lead
INVESTING

Cole Haan and Slack Collaborate on Sneakers in Slack Colors

3. Delta
INVESTING

Time to Buy Airlines With a Possible Bailout on the Way?

SunPower Needs to Scrap Large-Scale Utility Solar and Focus on Residential
INVESTING

SunPower Soars on Overweight Rating From Piper Sandler

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rallies as Trump Calls for Targeted Stimulus, Including Aid for Airlines

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Conversation: Facing Criminal Charges, BitMEX Sees $818M Exit

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Says New Device Can Detect Classroom Illness Spikes

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gets SEC Wells Notice Amid Insurance Accounting Probe

Lowe's Lead
STOCKS

Lowe's Spending $100 Million More for Pandemic Bonus for Workers