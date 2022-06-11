Disney Unveils New and Revamped Popular Attractions

Disney World is planning to launch new and reimagined popular attractions for the remainder of the year to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks are constantly planning new attractions and rides to pique the interest of guests and meet the competition coming from Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report rival Universal Studios.

The battle between Disney's and Universal's theme parks in California and Florida began heating up in 2010 after Universal Orlando Resort introduced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure. It then added Wizarding World to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Studios Hollywood in California in 2016.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images/Shutterstock

Disney Answers Universal's Theme Park Challenge

Disney answered Universal's expansion with the addition of the Pandora - The World of Avatar land at Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017. It also added Toy Story Land to its Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018.

The Mouse House followed up those new lands with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in May 2019, and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019. Disney then added a hugely popular ride at Galaxy's Edge, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and at Disneyland in January 2020.

Universal had to answer the challenge and in June 2021 opened Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure and then announced that it will open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. Rumors also say that Universal Hollywood is planning a Fast & Furious Drifting Coaster with no opening date announced.

Universal is also planning a new theme park in Orlando, Epic Universe, which is expected to include rollercoasters and will open in 2025.

Not to be outdone, Disney's Epcot in Orlando in October 2021 opened Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride and on May 27 opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster. Disney in May also began testing its new Tron Lightcycle Run coaster ride, which has been under construction since 2018, at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, but no opening date has been determined.

"Fantasmic!," a long-running nighttime show at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios, returned to Disneyland on May 28 and is set to return to Hollywood Studios later this year, but no return date has been announced yet. "Fantasmic!" originated at Disneyland in 1992 and closed when the park closed because of the covid pandemic in March 2020. The nighttime show opened at Hollywood Studios in 1998 and also closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Disney

New Attractions Debut

Disney on June 13 will present the debut of "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue ... and Beyond!" at Animal Kingdom in Orlando. The musical stage show retells the "Finding Nemo - The Musical" show, which was first staged in 2007, according to a statement.

The fully updated, 25-minute show tells the story of Marlin and Nemo – an overprotective clownfish father and his curious son – through a production that combines music, puppets, dancers and animated backdrops. Marlin and Nemo each go on a separate journey that teaches them how to love and understand each other better. In this adaptation of that "Finding Nemo" tale, the storytellers are a group of fish living at the Marine Life Institute.

“Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” will be performed multiple times daily at Theater in the Wild at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Disney World on June 23 will welcome back a classic dinner show to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, "Hoop-Dee-Doo-Musical Revue." The show, which first appeared at Disney World in 1974, includes singing, comedy and a country feast of fried chicken, smoke barbecue ribs, side dishes and strawberry shortcake. This show will include an updated script and scenery.