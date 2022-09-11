Disney Theme Park Rival Launches Holiday Events

Fall and Halloween fill up with entertainment options as theme parks compete for attendance before the weather turns cool. Each theme park has its own unique take on how to bring in the customers during the fall season.

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) launched its Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 2, which continues through to Oct. 31. Universal has been quick to point out that the Halloween Horror Nights is not best for children under the age of 13.

Patrons must purchase admittance to the Halloween Horror Nights separate from the studio admission. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows. Universal Halloween Horror Nights was named the Best Halloween Event by Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards numerous times throughout the years.

Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando (DIS) has been running its Halloween-themed party since mid-August. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is kicked off by the Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade. Mickey’s Halloween events are geared for Disney fans of all ages.

Disney guests can trick or treat by roaming through the park trails. Visors can enjoy Disney Junior Jam at the Storybook Circus followed by visiting the Hocus Pocus Villain Spell-tacular Show with the Sanderson sisters. Guests are invited to show up in their favorite costumes.

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Six Flags Has Three Events Going on Simultaneously

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., has spooky fun for all ages. Six Flags Kids Boo Fest, which is a new Fright Fest for younger guests, is new this year with a limited offering on mornings between Sept. 10 and Oct. 31. Guests may check theme park calendars for exact dates and times available. Events include serving up spook-tacular themed treats and walking through a Trick-or-Treat Trail and collecting goodies.

Guests are also welcomed to wear costumes, though those over the age of 12 are not permitted to wear full face coverings or full-faced makeup. Costumes must be appropriate for a family environment.

Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest has six haunted houses, with a new haunted house introduced this year as Truth or Dare. Returning haunted houses are Willoughby's Resurrected, where guests walk through a haunted mansion, and Vault 666: Unlocked, where guests go through a vault to find sinister discoveries. Condemned - Forever Damned is a dilapidated home, whose former owners still lurk within.

The other two returning haunted houses are the Sewer of Souls, which is a terrifying visit into the underground world. Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising is a walk through a city that has been poisoned.

Parts of Six Flags Magic Mountain has been rezoned into eight scare zones. The new scare zones are the Devil's Triangle and the CarnivHell. Returning scare zones are the Exile Hill, City Under Siege, TERRORtory Twisted, Nightmares - A Twisted Fantasy, Terror Rising - Dark Developments, and The Deadzone.

Monster-tainment provided by Six Flags includes two events returning this year, Unleashed and VooDoo nights. Unleashed is a Fright Fest every night at 7 p.m. in the City Under Siege. VooDoo Nights is a chance to jam out to top music hits of today with a Ghoulish twist that takes place the Full Throttle Plaza. New this year in Monster-tainment is The Rising, which is a battle between good and evil that takes place on a sunken pirate ship.

Cheers to Beers at Six Flags

An older crowd more interested in a milder festive celebration can enjoy Oktoberfest at Six Flags. Dates vary depending on which Six Flags location you will visit. The Six Flags Magic Mountain Oktoberfest food and beer festival opens Sept. 10 and runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 31.

Oktoberfest is a celebration of German heritage encompassing beer gardens, food and live music. Admission to Oktoberfest is included in a single-day ticket or with use of an annual pass. Food and drinks are not included.

The food, music and live entertainment is German inspired. Foodies having trouble deciding can always take part in a sampler for $30 that includes two menu choices and one craft or seasonal beer to wash it down. Seasonal offerings include bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, apple strudel and more.