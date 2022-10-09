Disney Theme Park Rivals Ready for Holiday Events

As people get their holiday plans together, booking a theme park trip early is advised, since vacationers have a back log of energy to travel after many have chosen to stay at home since the covid pandemic began. As such, it is estimated that over 100 million Americans will travel during the holidays.

Typically, the holidays are some of the most crowded times between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day for most theme parks only to be outdone by Easter and July 4. Those traveling to theme parks for their holiday excursions will have plenty of choices to make on where to spend their time.

With the winter holidays just around the corner, some theme parks are currently celebrating the Halloween season. Disney (DIS) , Universal Studios (CMCSA) and Six Flags (SIX) theme parks all have their Halloween events ongoing through Oct. 31.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Disney Starts Holiday Party Early

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Nov. 8 and Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays officially begins on Nov. 25.

Epcot's holiday festival includes Joyful! A Celebration at the World Showcase Plaza, which is a holiday performance that features R&B, gospel and other holiday songs by the Joyful vocal ensemble. It is running shows on select dates at 2:40 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. that feature multiple performances celebrating Kwanzaa and Christmas until Dec. 30. There are storytellers and other performers, as well as a Holiday Cookie Stroll with holiday treats from different countries.

Universal Celebrates with the Grinch

Universal Studios Hollywood released plans for The Awesomest Celebration of the Season with Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas running Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at the theme park.

Universal Orlando Resort's version of The Awesomest Celebration of the Season starts earlier on Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 1, with the Universal Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios, Grinchmas at Islands of Adventure and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter held at Diagon Alley at Universal Studios and at Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure.

Six Flags has Some Holiday News

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., plans for Holiday in the Park to run on select dates from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1. The event hosts Santa's Sleigh Rides, on the CraZanity and X2 roller coasters.

Winter Wonder Lands are full of twinkling little lights to the delight of all ages. The park offers special treats like Rudolph's Thrill Shake for guests to enjoy while watching holiday entertainment that includes music and dancing, and of course the big man himself, Santa.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif., has also announced its return of Holiday in the Park that will run from Nov. 25 until Jan. 2, marking 15 years that Six Flags has been celebrating its annual event. The park hasn't announced all the attractions yet, but guests will be able to meet Santa for a photo-op and get up close and personal with live penguins.

The Six Flags Merry Marketplace will be transformed into the Victorian Era through decor and costumes. Guests will be able to purchase handcrafted goods and yummy foods and treats in celebration of the holidays.

Six Flags New England in Springfield, Mass, is already in full swing with its Halloween celebration, Fright Fest, and it plans to extend the horror until Nov. 5, but it won't be hosting Holiday in the Park this year. Six Flags has not released a statement as to why the Holiday in the Park isn't happening this year.

In addition, the park will also be operating Nov. 11, 12 and 13 as they celebrate Veterans Day Weekend. Fright Fest will not operate during those days as to focus on the celebration of Veterans.