Disney, Universal Theme Parks Bring Back Halloween Favorites

Robinhood’s Non-Custodial Wallet - What It Means For You
Universal and Disney are bringing all new and old favorite Halloween celebrations to their theme parks.

You say it's too early to start thinking about Halloween?

That's not true for Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report -owned Universal Studios and Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks. 

Both companies recently rolled out their plans for the Halloween season that, in some cases, might send chills down your back.

Disney World in Florida is getting started early by promoting its "Halfway to Halloween" celebrations that will introduce guests to sneak previews of ghoulish goodies and Halloween-themed merchandise as the Halloween season approaches.

Ready for Some Classic Horror?

Probably some of the most authentic Halloween celebrations will be "Halloween Horror Nights" presented by Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, whose movie studio and backlot brought the world classic horror monsters on the big screen.

For the first time ever, the Wolfman, Dracula and the Mummy come together in the all-new "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" haunted houses, where the monsters invite guests to join them in an epic battle, according to a Universal statement

The three iconic monsters square off in a battle in one of the park's haunted houses with music provided with an original composition by Gun N' Roses guitarist Slash.

"Halloween Horror Nights" in Orlando features 10 haunted houses and runs from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31. 

The Hollywood event features eight haunted houses and runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31. 

Tickets and vacation packages are available at Universal Orlando, with single night tickets priced at $73.99. 

Universal Hollywood ticket sales will be available soon. 

Some Events are Not-So-Scary

As part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration, Magic Kingdom Park in Florida is bringing back Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. 

The park will start celebrating Halloween a bit early, as the event will run from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31 on 37 select nights after normal park operating hours from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Exclusive entertainment will include a visit from the Headless Horseman who will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street as a prelude to "Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade" each night, according to Disney Parks Blog

Guests can also go trick-or-treating at locations throughout the Magic Kingdom for M&M's, Skittles and Snickers candy with a special 50th Anniversary celebration reusable trick-or-treat bag.

Also, the Sanderson Sisters are featured in the "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show at Cinderella's Castle and Jack Skellington hosts "Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular." 

The park will provide event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities and guests will receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Tickets for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party went on sale May 18 online, while certain hotel guests could begin to purchase tickets as early as May 12. 

Guests don't get any break on ticket prices for the after-hours event as admission ranges from $109 to $199, about the same cost to get into the Magic Kingdom for regular hours. 

However, Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members may purchase specially priced tickets.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., is getting into the act as well. 

It will bring back the "Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party," a separately ticketed, limited-capacity after-hours event at California Adventure, according to a Disney Parks Blog. 

Disneyland will announce details, including dates, times, price later this summer.

