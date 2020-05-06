Disney's Tough Quarter: What Wall Street's Saying

The coronavirus pandemic took an estimated $1.4 billion out of Disney's profits in its latest quarter.

The entertainment giant reported fiscal second quarter earnings of 60 cents per share, a 63% decrease from the year prior, on revenue of $18.01 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $17.81 billion. Disney also announced it was suspending its semi-annual dividend and declined to provide guidance for the second half of the year.

Shares were nevertheless rising 1.6% on Wednesday morning.

Here's what analysts are saying about the company's quarter:

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $125 PT unchanged)

We continue to believe the recovery in Parks is a question of when not if, and at ~8x CY22 core EPS assuming DTC delivers, we believe we are being paid to take that duration risk. The primary risks in our view are around 1) the duration of the health crisis, and the impact on the balance sheet and leverage, 2) execution on the DTC front, and 3) the ability to continue to produce high quality branded content that enhances the value of core franchises.

-Benjamin Swinburne

Barclays (Overweight, $115 PT unchanged)

At a segment level, cable network OI came in meaningfully below our expectation, offset by better than expected performance at Parks and direct to consumer. The outperformance in Parks was likely on account of the $150mm CARES Act inflow . While direct to consumer outperformed, Disney+ subs were lower than our estimate potentially because of the late March European launch and consequent promotional period pushing growth into the April quarter.

-Kannan Venkateshwar

Credit Suisse (Neutral, $116 PT unchanged)

Overall, a lack of visibility across their businesses caused them to not give any guidance regarding 2H20. Our estimates for Media Networks and Studio profitability are little changed, but the depth of Parks impacts and streaming investments require another round of cuts, with significant variances remaining for FY20/FY21 based on timing of Parks and theaters reopening (and recovery path), and when sports and Hollywood production restart.

-Douglas Mitchelson

J.P.Morgan (Overweight, PT lowered from $140 to $135)

Our longer-term favorable thesis on Disney shares is unchanged. Our Overweight rating is driven by the fact that we believe investors will ultimately look past near-term numbers as we do see eventual resolutions with near-term issues from COVID-19 plaguing several segments. We expect the conversation will return to the meteoric growth in digital subscribers and Disney’s superior content, rather than for how much longer will the parks drain profits.

-Alexia Quadrani

