Disney Unveils Major Changes to an Iconic Ride (One Version of It)

Walt Disney will revamp a well-loved attraction at one of its parks.

Disneyland, which opened in 1955, has been the inspiration for many of the Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks that have come after it.

Many of the iconic rides that opened first at the company's original California theme park have been replicated first at Disney World in Florida and later at the company's theme parks around the world.

Magic Kingdom in Florida has a lot of -- but not all of -- the classic rides that were first introduced at Disneyland. And many of those rides, like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Haunted Mansion," and the theme park company's various "mountains" have been exported not just to Florida but worldwide.

When that happens, Disney does not always make an exact copy of the original ride. In some cases, it updates the technology, the experience, or even the look of the ride. In others, it uses the original ride as sort of a jumping-off point to create a new version of the original.

Since 1977 Space Mountain has been a signature experience at Disneyland, with Disney World offering a very similar take on the ride in Florida. Many Disney parks around the world have added their own takes on Space Mountain.

And, now, one of these parks has decided to close its version of the classic to redesign it completely.

Disney Tokyo Plans a New Space Mountain

Tokyo Disneyland plans to close its version of Space Mountain in 2024 in order to completely redo the ride as part of a larger transformation of that park's Tomorrowland area,

"Space Mountain, an exhilarating, indoor roller coaster that takes guests on a high-speed joy ride through space, has been a favorite of guests since the Grand Opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983," park operator Oriental Land Co. said.

"This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride."

The company expects the new Space Mountain and Tomorrowland to open in 2027.

"The new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature," the company shared in a news release.

"Guests will be able to enjoy moments of rest and relaxation in this plaza where various icons and other design elements create a sense of hope for the future. After dark, the area will draw guests into a spectacular world of light and soundscapes."

The renovations and changes will cost about $450 million.

Why Such an Extended Timetable for a New Space Mountain?

Oriental Land has been investing heavily in revamping Tokyo Disneyland. It may be holding off on these changes both for financial reasons and so as not to have too much of the park under construction at the same time.

"Tokyo Disneyland in 2020 opened a new 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed area in Fantasyland, adding the Fantasyland Forest Theatre last year," wrote ThemePark Insider's Robert Niles.

"Over at Tokyo DisneySea, the new ¥250 billion [$1.91 billion] Fantasy Springs project is under construction for opening sometime in late 2023 or early 2024."

The company may also be delaying the construction because Japan has largely been closed to foreign visitors due to the pandemic.

By having an extended timetable -- and giving fans lots of notice -- the theme-park operator may be banking on tourists coming from outside Japan to visit the classic attraction before it closes.